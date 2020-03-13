Virtual Reality Content Creation Market Share, Trends And Leading Players By 2026

Virtual reality creates a digital environment to provide real lifelike experience to the user. Rampant growth of the gaming sector is a major factor for the growth of virtual reality content creation market. Increasing demand for virtual reality games on various platform such as smartphones, PlayStation, and computer have accelerated the growth of gaming segment in the virtual reality content creation market. Adventure Time, Vanguard V, Proton Pulse, Need for Speed No Limits VR, Grand Theft Auto VR, Rez Infinite, Thumper, Kittypocalypse, and Hover Junkers are some of the games based on virtual reality.

For In Depth Information Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1142

Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of virtual reality technology have boosted the growth of market globally, owing to the adoption of virtual reality technology by news and entertainment. For instance, in 2015, the New York Times news magazines launched a virtual reality film, which shows children’s eradicated due to war. The on-demand series providers have also adopted the virtual reality technology. For instance, in 2016, HBO adopted the virtual reality 360 degree content for Game of Thrones series. Increasing gaming platform have accelerates the growth of virtual reality content creation market. In 2016, Sony launched a PlayStation VR in the market. The adoption of virtual reality technology provided the new platform to the retail industry for marketing and branding their products. For instance, German automobile manufacturer Audi has adopted the technology by permitting users to use head mounted devices to see the interior of the vehicles.

The online customer retention has become one of the major challenge for media and entertainment industries. The implementation of virtual reality technology increases the retention of viewers for the online channels. For instance, RTV Slovenia, a Slovenia’s national public broadcasting organization have implemented a virtual reality technology, which helps to improve the engagement through online content. According to RTV, it recorded 5,000 viewers in 48 hours with an average time of 2 minutes per session. Similarly, Hotstar an India-based digital entertainment platform have implemented Vizrt augmented and virtual reality technology for live online coverage of Indian premier league cricket. High adoption of virtual technology by film industry have fueled the growth of virtual reality content creation market. For instance, in 2016, HBO launched a VR-based game of thrones promo.

Detail Virtual Reality Content Creation Market Segmentation:

• Global Virtual Reality Content Creation Market, By Content Type:

◦ Videos

◦ 360 Degree Photos

◦ Games

• Global Virtual Reality Content Creation Market, By Component:

◦ Software

◦ Services

• Global Virtual Reality Content Creation Market, By Application:

◦ Gaming and Entertainment

◦ Engineering

◦ Healthcare

◦ Real state

◦ Retail

◦ Military

◦ Education

◦ Others

Request For Customization of Research Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1142

Key Companies- Global Virtual reality content creation Market.

Some of the major companies in the global virtual reality content creation market include 360 Labs, Blippar, Koncept VR, Matterport, Panedia Pty Ltd., SubVRsive, Vizor, Voxelus, WeMakeVR, and Wevr

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com