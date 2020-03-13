Data Loss Prevention Market Overall Analysis,Technology Growth,Strong Development By 2026

Data loss prevention software is used for data protection. It can be utilized to detect potential theft such as Torjan horses that transfer confidential data outside of the network. Moreover, it also provides software solutions to monitor and block confidential data or network traffic or storage condition by providing standard security software solutions, which includes firewalls and intrusion detection systems (IDSs). For instance, firewalls can be utilized to protect confidential information from outsider’s access and to detect the attempt of intrusion by outsider an intrusion detection system is used.
Demand for data loss prevention solutions is increasing significantly due to rising cyber-attacks. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis in July 2017, cybercrime increased up to 84.1% from 68.8% recorded in June. Cyber Espionage slides to 10.1% from 15.6% of June whereas Cyber Warfare plummets to 4.3% from 9.4%. Banking and financial sector is the major sector in cyber security market. This is used for protecting private information of data or cash related to their customers.
Data Loss Prevention Market Taxonomy
On the basis of solutions, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:
• Network Data Loss Prevention
• Endpoint Data Loss Prevention
• Data Center Data Loss Prevention
On the basis of services, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:
• System Integration & Installation
• Managed Security Services (MSS)
• Education & Training
• Consulting
• Risk & Threat Assessment
On the basis of deployment model, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:
• On-Premise
• Cloud Data Loss Prevention
On the basis of organization size, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:
• Small and Medium Businesses
• Large Enterprises
On the basis of application, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:
• Cloud Storage
• Encryption
• Policy, Standards & Procedures
• Centralized Management
• Web & Email Protection
• Incident Response & Workflow Management
On the basis of end user industry, the global data loss prevention market is segmented into:
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence
• Government and Public Utilities
• Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics
Data Loss Prevention Market: Competitive Background
Major players operating in the global data loss prevention market include Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, BAE Systems, Websense, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Zecurion, and GTB Technologies, Inc.
