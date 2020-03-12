Vinyl Flooring Market Set to Witness an Uptick during to 2025

Global Vinyl Flooring Industry was valued at USD 24.206 Million in the year 2018. Global Vinyl Flooring Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to reach USD 57,626 Million by the year 2025. Vinyl flooring is a new type of resilient and robust flooring used in various residential and commercial buildings such as homes, offices, hotels, and others.

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest Industry share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. At the country level China and Japan is the major markets in the Asia Pacific region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. The reason is attributed to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle and preference of the people.

The global vinyl flooring Industry is segmented on the basis of product, by application, and Region. Based on product, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) holds the highest Industry share in the forecasted period and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% in the forecasted period. On the basis of application, the global Vinyl Flooring Industry is segmented on the basis of a Residential and Non-Residential application of which Residential housing Industry accounts for the largest Industry share of vinyl flooring.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/9401

Major market players in Vinyl Flooring Industry are Mohawk Industries are Gerflor Group, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett group, Toli floor Corporation, Interface Inc., Polyflor Ltd., and 8 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Vinyl Flooring Industry

Strength:

Increasing purchasing power

Growing demand for luxury residential floorings

Weakness:

Stringent government regulations

Opportunities:

Growing number of homeowners and residential construction

Threats:

High Research and Development Cost

Vinyl Flooring Industry Overview, By Product

• Vinyl Sheet

• Luxury Vinyl Tiles

• Printed Vinyl

• Carpets

• Others

Vinyl Flooring Industry Overview, By Application

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.alexareports.com/send-an-enquiry/9401

Vinyl Flooring Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Ask For Discount @ https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/9401

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

6. Global Vinyl Flooring Industry, By Product

6.1 Vinyl Sheet

6. 2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles

6.3 Printed Vinyl

6.4 Carpets

6.5 Others

7. Global Vinyl Flooring Industry, By Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Non-Residential

Buy Now @

https://www.alexareports.com/checkout/9401