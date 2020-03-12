Scholarship Schemes for Minorities

Ministry of Minority Affairs is implementing various schemes for the socio-economic and educational empowerment of six centrally notified minorities. The number of students who have been provided Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarships during the last three years i.e. 2016-17 to 2018-19, State-wise, is annexed as below.

The details of funds allocation and expenditure incurred under Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes during the last three years i.e. 2016-17 to 2018-19 and the current year is as follows:

(In Rs. Crore)

Scheme

Pre-Matric

Post-Matric

Merit-cum-Means

Year

Funds allocated

Expenditure incurred

Funds allocated

Expenditure incurred

Funds allocated

Expenditure incurred

2016-17

931.00

585.94

550.00

287.11

395.00

220.54

2017-18

1108.13

1108.13

561.29

479.72

393.54

388.79

2018-19

1269.00

1176.19

500.00

354.89

402.00

261.17

2019-20

1199.82

*738.73

482.66

*280.54

361.51

*212.48

* – Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of scholarships continues during 2019-20.

Evaluation Studies of Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship schemes have been carried out by an independent agency- M/s Research & Development Initiative in 2013-14. It observed that the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme has been able to achieve its objectives to a large extent as it has reached the most deprived in the minorities; raised their demand for school education; reduced the financial burden of poor parents; enabled most children to stay through school education; and improve their performance levels. The Post Matric Scholarship scheme has been also able to achieve its objectives to a large extent as it has reached the most deprived in the minorities; raised their demand for higher secondary and higher education; somewhat reduced the financial burden of poor parents; enabled a large proportion of beneficiaries to stay through their course/higher education; improved their performance levels. These perceived impacts of the Post-matric Scholarship Scheme are statistically significant. Similarly, the Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship scheme has been able to achieve its objectives by reaching the most deprived in the minorities; raised their demand for technical and professional education; somewhat reduced the financial burden of poor parents; enabled a large proportion of beneficiaries to stay through their technical/professional course; improved their performance levels. It has also observed that these schemes have contributed significantly towards the long term objective of empowering the minorities through education.

The aforesaid three Scholarship Schemes for Minorities are proposed for continuation beyond 2019-20. As such, all aspects, including raising the number and amount of scholarships or otherwise are to be looked into by this Ministry during the process of approval of these schemes for such period.

Annexure as referred above

Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme: State-wise and year-wise details of scholarships awarded/sanctioned during the last three years

S.No.

States/UTs

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19*

Scholarship awarded

Scholarship awarded

Scholarship Sanctioned

1

Andhra Pradesh

1950

2568

2599

2

Telangana

2447

2908

2854

3

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

4

Assam

4309

4938

4437

5

Bihar

11357

11028

11144

6

Chhattisgarh

566

497

421

7

Goa

114

0

76

8

Gujarat

4007

4012

3437

9

Haryana

1230

1112

821

10

Himachal Pradesh

79

66

48

11

Jammu & Kashmir

5237

6103

5794

12

Jharkhand

2246

2424

1264

13

Karnataka

12918

9779

15979

14

Kerala

20908

19194

22038

15

Madhya Pradesh

2804

2112

2154

16

Maharashtra

5183

6379

4336

17

Manipur

375

296

364

18

Meghalaya

1162

1209

1182

19

Mizoram

254

398

543

20

Nagaland

1267

1228

1186

21

Odisha

606

749

537

22

Punjab

6981

5319

3273

23

Rajasthan

3988

3833

3555

24

Sikkim

55

13

21

25

Tamil Nadu

5493

6063

5475

26

Tripura

162

167

125

27

Uttar Pradesh

12657

10530

9901

28

Uttarakhand

652

574

526

29

West Bengal

12311

12393

13154

30

Andaman & Nicobar

2

0

2

31

Chandigarh

25

11

8

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

7

5

1

33

Daman & Diu

10

1

0

34

Delhi

518

484

459

35

Lakshadweep

0

0

0

36

Puducherry

57

59

57

Total

121937

116452

117771

* Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of Scholarship for 2018-19 continues in 2019-20.

Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: State-wise and year-wise details of scholarships awarded/sanctioned during the last three years

S.No.

States/UTs

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19*

Scholarship awarded

Scholarship awarded

Scholarship Sanctioned

1

Andhra Pradesh

126764

120350

129589

2

Telangana

159023

157736

169146

3

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

4

Assam

137516

169325

116564

5

Bihar

60399

112488

222209

6

Chhattisgarh

7329

7673

5595

7

Goa

1414

0

349

8

Gujarat

113690

123638

128432

9

Haryana

2419

4596

6259

10

Himachal Pradesh

1665

1600

1541

11

Jammu & Kashmir

54137

117679

155312

12

Jharkhand

18976

46124

50466

13

Karnataka

418552

321073

433314

14

Kerala

498400

516560

573776

15

Madhya Pradesh

71286

95428

108841

16

Maharashtra

445635

586128

688310

17

Manipur

3382

5453

14882

18

Meghalaya

8470

4988

5392

19

Mizoram

47427

29732

42696

20

Nagaland

16718

23459

28156

21

Odisha

14771

9574

10611

22

Punjab

379737

408251

409392

23

Rajasthan

117789

132479

135980

24

Sikkim

1026

740

392

25

Tamil Nadu

330731

309645

325580

26

Tripura

1

4895

3283

27

Uttar Pradesh

422293

541116

691804

28

Uttarakhand

14480

20292

21275

29

West Bengal

675373

991851

1206629

30

Andaman & Nicobar

16

0

56

31

Chandigarh

2394

2139

1342

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

63

54

134

33

Daman & Diu

0

0

0

34

Delhi

3

7232

2216

35

Lakshadweep

0

0

0

36

Puducherry

1645

1922

2331

Total

4153524

4874220

5691854

* Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of Scholarship for 2018-19 continues in 2019-20.

Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme: State-wise and year-wise details of scholarships awarded/sanctioned during the last three years

S.No.

States/UTs

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19*

Scholarship awarded

Scholarship awarded

Scholarship Sanctioned

1

Andhra Pradesh

12002

13626

13292

2

Telangana

15017

15465

15597

3

Arunachal Pradesh

0

0

0

4

Assam

28330

29200

27856

5

Bihar

46630

47105

49333

6

Chhattisgarh

2001

2137

2114

7

Goa

239

0

140

8

Gujarat

18257

18823

20652

9

Haryana

3413

5218

3792

10

Himachal Pradesh

503

529

430

11

Jammu & Kashmir

23676

22480

28536

12

Jharkhand

12946

14751

12616

13

Karnataka

41720

32220

48924

14

Kerala

54613

55941

65875

15

Madhya Pradesh

15296

17538

18536

16

Maharashtra

44085

45604

48332

17

Manipur

2852

3346

3860

18

Meghalaya

4954

6034

6563

19

Mizoram

1331

1331

1300

20

Nagaland

3676

5520

4360

21

Odisha

3179

3019

2134

22

Punjab

58822

51292

55829

23

Rajasthan

24608

21973

24437

24

Sikkim

207

97

104

25

Tamil Nadu

38444

32690

36628

26

Tripura

909

1021

1164

27

Uttar Pradesh

74833

86787

86303

28

Uttarakhand

2920

4045

2830

29

West Bengal

88387

78171

99957

30

Andaman & Nicobar

5

0

18

31

Chandigarh

259

167

115

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

26

11

13

33

Daman & Diu

39

4

46

34

Delhi

531

4794

2063

35

Lakshadweep

0

0

0

36

Puducherry

280

382

516

Total

624990

621321

684265

* Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of Scholarship for 2018-19 continues in 2019-20.