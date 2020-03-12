Scholarship Schemes for Minorities

Ministry of Minority Affairs is implementing various schemes for the socio-economic and educational empowerment of six centrally notified minorities. The number of students who have been provided Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarships during the last three years i.e. 2016-17 to 2018-19, State-wise, is annexed as below.
The details of funds allocation and expenditure incurred under Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes during the last three years i.e. 2016-17 to 2018-19 and the current year is as follows:
(In Rs. Crore)
Scheme
Pre-Matric
Post-Matric
Merit-cum-Means
Year
Funds allocated
Expenditure incurred
Funds allocated
Expenditure incurred
Funds allocated
Expenditure incurred
2016-17
931.00
585.94
550.00
287.11
395.00
220.54
2017-18
1108.13
1108.13
561.29
479.72
393.54
388.79
2018-19
1269.00
1176.19
500.00
354.89
402.00
261.17
2019-20
1199.82
*738.73
482.66
*280.54
361.51
*212.48
* – Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of scholarships continues during 2019-20.
Evaluation Studies of Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship schemes have been carried out by an independent agency- M/s Research & Development Initiative in 2013-14. It observed that the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme has been able to achieve its objectives to a large extent as it has reached the most deprived in the minorities; raised their demand for school education; reduced the financial burden of poor parents; enabled most children to stay through school education; and improve their performance levels. The Post Matric Scholarship scheme has been also able to achieve its objectives to a large extent as it has reached the most deprived in the minorities; raised their demand for higher secondary and higher education; somewhat reduced the financial burden of poor parents; enabled a large proportion of beneficiaries to stay through their course/higher education; improved their performance levels. These perceived impacts of the Post-matric Scholarship Scheme are statistically significant. Similarly, the Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship scheme has been able to achieve its objectives by reaching the most deprived in the minorities; raised their demand for technical and professional education; somewhat reduced the financial burden of poor parents; enabled a large proportion of beneficiaries to stay through their technical/professional course; improved their performance levels. It has also observed that these schemes have contributed significantly towards the long term objective of empowering the minorities through education.
The aforesaid three Scholarship Schemes for Minorities are proposed for continuation beyond 2019-20. As such, all aspects, including raising the number and amount of scholarships or otherwise are to be looked into by this Ministry during the process of approval of these schemes for such period.
Annexure as referred above
Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme: State-wise and year-wise details of scholarships awarded/sanctioned during the last three years
S.No.
States/UTs
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19*
Scholarship awarded
Scholarship awarded
Scholarship Sanctioned
1
Andhra Pradesh
1950
2568
2599
2
Telangana
2447
2908
2854
3
Arunachal Pradesh
0
0
0
4
Assam
4309
4938
4437
5
Bihar
11357
11028
11144
6
Chhattisgarh
566
497
421
7
Goa
114
0
76
8
Gujarat
4007
4012
3437
9
Haryana
1230
1112
821
10
Himachal Pradesh
79
66
48
11
Jammu & Kashmir
5237
6103
5794
12
Jharkhand
2246
2424
1264
13
Karnataka
12918
9779
15979
14
Kerala
20908
19194
22038
15
Madhya Pradesh
2804
2112
2154
16
Maharashtra
5183
6379
4336
17
Manipur
375
296
364
18
Meghalaya
1162
1209
1182
19
Mizoram
254
398
543
20
Nagaland
1267
1228
1186
21
Odisha
606
749
537
22
Punjab
6981
5319
3273
23
Rajasthan
3988
3833
3555
24
Sikkim
55
13
21
25
Tamil Nadu
5493
6063
5475
26
Tripura
162
167
125
27
Uttar Pradesh
12657
10530
9901
28
Uttarakhand
652
574
526
29
West Bengal
12311
12393
13154
30
Andaman & Nicobar
2
0
2
31
Chandigarh
25
11
8
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
7
5
1
33
Daman & Diu
10
1
0
34
Delhi
518
484
459
35
Lakshadweep
0
0
0
36
Puducherry
57
59
57
Total
121937
116452
117771
* Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of Scholarship for 2018-19 continues in 2019-20.
Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: State-wise and year-wise details of scholarships awarded/sanctioned during the last three years
S.No.
States/UTs
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19*
Scholarship awarded
Scholarship awarded
Scholarship Sanctioned
1
Andhra Pradesh
126764
120350
129589
2
Telangana
159023
157736
169146
3
Arunachal Pradesh
0
0
0
4
Assam
137516
169325
116564
5
Bihar
60399
112488
222209
6
Chhattisgarh
7329
7673
5595
7
Goa
1414
0
349
8
Gujarat
113690
123638
128432
9
Haryana
2419
4596
6259
10
Himachal Pradesh
1665
1600
1541
11
Jammu & Kashmir
54137
117679
155312
12
Jharkhand
18976
46124
50466
13
Karnataka
418552
321073
433314
14
Kerala
498400
516560
573776
15
Madhya Pradesh
71286
95428
108841
16
Maharashtra
445635
586128
688310
17
Manipur
3382
5453
14882
18
Meghalaya
8470
4988
5392
19
Mizoram
47427
29732
42696
20
Nagaland
16718
23459
28156
21
Odisha
14771
9574
10611
22
Punjab
379737
408251
409392
23
Rajasthan
117789
132479
135980
24
Sikkim
1026
740
392
25
Tamil Nadu
330731
309645
325580
26
Tripura
1
4895
3283
27
Uttar Pradesh
422293
541116
691804
28
Uttarakhand
14480
20292
21275
29
West Bengal
675373
991851
1206629
30
Andaman & Nicobar
16
0
56
31
Chandigarh
2394
2139
1342
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
63
54
134
33
Daman & Diu
0
0
0
34
Delhi
3
7232
2216
35
Lakshadweep
0
0
0
36
Puducherry
1645
1922
2331
Total
4153524
4874220
5691854
* Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of Scholarship for 2018-19 continues in 2019-20.
Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme: State-wise and year-wise details of scholarships awarded/sanctioned during the last three years
S.No.
States/UTs
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19*
Scholarship awarded
Scholarship awarded
Scholarship Sanctioned
1
Andhra Pradesh
12002
13626
13292
2
Telangana
15017
15465
15597
3
Arunachal Pradesh
0
0
0
4
Assam
28330
29200
27856
5
Bihar
46630
47105
49333
6
Chhattisgarh
2001
2137
2114
7
Goa
239
0
140
8
Gujarat
18257
18823
20652
9
Haryana
3413
5218
3792
10
Himachal Pradesh
503
529
430
11
Jammu & Kashmir
23676
22480
28536
12
Jharkhand
12946
14751
12616
13
Karnataka
41720
32220
48924
14
Kerala
54613
55941
65875
15
Madhya Pradesh
15296
17538
18536
16
Maharashtra
44085
45604
48332
17
Manipur
2852
3346
3860
18
Meghalaya
4954
6034
6563
19
Mizoram
1331
1331
1300
20
Nagaland
3676
5520
4360
21
Odisha
3179
3019
2134
22
Punjab
58822
51292
55829
23
Rajasthan
24608
21973
24437
24
Sikkim
207
97
104
25
Tamil Nadu
38444
32690
36628
26
Tripura
909
1021
1164
27
Uttar Pradesh
74833
86787
86303
28
Uttarakhand
2920
4045
2830
29
West Bengal
88387
78171
99957
30
Andaman & Nicobar
5
0
18
31
Chandigarh
259
167
115
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
26
11
13
33
Daman & Diu
39
4
46
34
Delhi
531
4794
2063
35
Lakshadweep
0
0
0
36
Puducherry
280
382
516
Total
624990
621321
684265
* Provisional Data as on 06.03.2020. Disbursement of Scholarship for 2018-19 continues in 2019-20.