Global Grain Analysis Industry 2019, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

The global grain analysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Grain analysis is a process of checking the quality of grains by analyzing the samples for pesticide residue, mycotoxin contamination, and physical characteristics such as weight and size. The grains are examined during distribution, procurement, and storage. Further, the growing demand for the futures contract from the large food processing companies to protect themselves from the fluctuation of the raw material prices and simultaneously, urge from farmers and suppliers to protect themselves from the unfavorable price during harvesting is helping to grow the demand of the grain analysis market.

Further, there are several subparts of the grain analysis, which are helping to boost the demand of the grain analysis market to further new height. The growing demand for precise future grain production-related information by pesticide manufacturers, seed producers, financial institutions, traders and other stakeholders are boosting the demand for the grain analysis market.

The growing demand for the commodity-based future market, where buyers and sellers protect themselves from the future fluctuation of the prices and adverse situation in the market, is helping to grow the market. Further, the growing demand for the precise data for the future planning of the allied agriculture industry as seed industry, fertilizer industry, agriculture machinery, and others are helping to grow the demand of the grain analysis market. However, the lack of a skilled analyst to forecast the grain analysis related situation in a satisfactory and precise manner in the developing countries is restricting the growth of this market.

Additionally, the information available from the grain analysis helps the government to set minimum supporting price and set up a basic price for the sale and purchase of the grain by the food processing industry. Moreover, the growing dependency of the government about the future price of the grain is projected to boost the demand for the grain analysis market over the forecast period.

North America is Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Grain Analysis Market

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the grain analysis market. This is primarily due to the presence of a large number of companies engaged in grain analysis activities. Furthermore, the presence of the several food processing companies and farmers, who enter in the future contact, is helping to grow this market in the North American region. The Asia-Pacific grain analysis market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the grain-related future information by the government and corporates for numerous purposes.

The report on the global grain analysis market covers segments such as grain type, target tested, technology, end-use, and component. On the basis of grain type, the sub-markets include cereals, oilseeds, and pulses. On the basis of the target tested, the sub-markets include pathogens, pesticides, GMO, mycotoxins, and other targets tested. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include traditional technology and rapid technology. On the basis of end use, the sub-markets include food and feed. On the basis of component, the sub-markets include instruments, reagents & consumables, and reference materials.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Neogen Corp., ALS Limited, TÜV Nord Group, TÜV SÜD, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins, and Bureau Veritas S. A.

