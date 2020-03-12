Global CCS in Power Generation Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2025

The latest report on CCS in Power Generation Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the CCS in Power Generation Market by technology (pre-combustion, post-combustion, Oxy-fuel combustion ), applications (enhanced oil recovery (EOR), agriculture, Industrial), end-user (iron steel, oil & gas, chemical) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of CCS in Power Generation such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Increasing Energy Demand Across the Globe is the Major Driving Factor of the CCS in the Power Generation Industry

The tremendous global carbon emission leads to serious impacts and large cost. Many negotiations regarding carbon emission reduction have been done and some parameters should be concerned to reduce the emissions firmly. For reduction, the industries should be equipped with capture and storage systems, energy use efficiency improvement and geoengineering schemes for the reduction of carbon. This carbon can be utilized for agricultural, industrial purposes so that the level of emission might be minimal.

Since, the techniques are in the theoretical approach, before the implementation of experimental involvement it is necessary to use low carbon fossil products to reduce the emissions and by the way to maintain environmental stability. The present designs of CCS are specific for the applications. A universal scalable mechanism will cover the way for the maximum capture of CO2 and carbon-free environment.

The increasing energy demand across the globe is the major driving factor of the CCS in the power generation market. Furthermore, factors such as reduction of consumption of coal in emerging countries, technological advancement in the manufacturing unit to reduced emission rates are other driving factors for the market.

The Serious Concern About the Rising CO2 Emission and Growing Energy Demands are Fueling the Growth of the Industry

The serious concern about the rising CO2 emission and growing energy demands are fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of carbon capture and storage technology is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, augmenting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America dominates the global CCS in the power generation market owing to the increasing demand for clean technology. The US holds a large market share of the market in North America. The North America region has the highest number of CCS projects. The U.S. has 16 of the 22 operational or under construction projects and has the largest capture capacity, across the world.

