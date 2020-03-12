Global Cannabis Oil Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2025

The latest report on “Cannabis Oil Market (Type – Non-organic Cannabis Oil, and Organic Cannabis Oil; Application – Medical, and Recreational): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global cannabis oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48.85% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Cannabis oil is extracted by the marijuana plant. Cannabis oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. Cannabis oil generally used as a recreational drug and for medicinal purposes and it has high levels of THC. Cannabis oil becomes very popular when a Canadian man Rick Simpson distributed this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Cannabis oil has many medicinal properties such as anti-tumor.

The global cannabis oil market is primarily driven by the increasing acceptance of cannabis as it has medicinal properties. Moreover, the rising acceptance of cannabis oil for medical purposes is also anticipated to propel market growth in the near future. However, the ban on cannabis production in various nations is expected to hinder the demand for the global cannabis oil market. Nonetheless, the acceptance rate of cannabis in developed countries is very high and the government also allowing it for use of medical purposes is expected to create a new opportunity for the global cannabis oil market.

North America Held the Largest Revenue Share (Around 50%) For the Global Cannabis Oil Market

On the basis of region, the global cannabis oil market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share (around 50%) for the global cannabis oil market in 2018 owing the Canadian government allows using it for recreational purposes from 2018 and large scale spending on cannabis production. Europe held the second-largest revenue share for the cannabis oil market due to some European nations are prescribing this oil to relieve the Alzheimer’s, symptoms of epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, etc. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rising use of cannabis oil for curing life-threatening diseases in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global cannabis oil market covers segments such as type, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include non-organic cannabis oil, and organic cannabis oil. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include medical, and recreational.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Absolute Terps, Canopy Growth Corporation, The Lab, Select Oil, Whistler, Aphria, and Emblem Cannabis Oils.

