Find Coronavirus Updates and Reliable Resources on MrOwl

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe respiratory illnesses such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). The current outbreak of the Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Since then, it has now spread across the world affecting over ninety-six nations.

Coronaviruses as a family typically tend to be transmitted between human and animal contact. One strain of coronavirus was transmitted from civet cats to humans and the other from dromedary camels. At this current moment, it is still unknown whether or not COVID-19 was transmitted via a bat as a host or a pangolin. With more developments in its origin and spread coming daily, it is important to be able to have quick access to updates about the virus on hand.

MrOwl, allows people to connect with people over information, common interests, and through other mutual friends. Users build public or private collections, called branches, organized with subtopics, links, documents, and different types of media. These collections are great for organizing, interacting, and collaborating. Each topic also has whole communities built around them, so you can always find and interact with people from around the world about the content that you are interested in. The Coronavirus outbreak is something that many people are interested in understanding globally, so naturally, a MrOwl user created a full-fledged branch of the Coronavirus to share with the MrOwl community.

With topics that range from the latest updates, timeframe, symptoms, and maps, this resource is a necessity for anyone keen on understanding what is going on. Informative organizations such as WHO and the BBC have been included in this resource so you can view a live map on the spread of the disease and what to expect next. And, for quelling false information, it also has a topic called “Disinformation and False Theories” so that you can share accurate information about the virus.

With researchers across the globe trying to find a potential cure, people have even started exploring ancient wisdom on the topic of illnesses. Swami Ramswarupi of Ved Mandir has shared a link on the Coronavirus and havan. It offers a different thought process of how past uses of herbs can potentially help improve the current situation.

Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder of MrOwl said, “The Coronavirus has already had a profound impact on many people’s lives across the globe. A lot of false information is spreading on the topic and we hope to be a platform that can help organizations, authorities, and common people, to collaborate and share reliable and trustworthy information. This will help people to monitor the situation as they see fit.”

About MrOwl

