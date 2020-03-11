Opportunities for the global hose pipe market to reach $26.5 billion by 2024

Hose pipes are flexible pipes majorly used for transportation of liquid and gas. According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the hose pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, oil & gas, food & beverages, and agriculture industries. The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $26.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growth in vehicle production, and increasing agricultural yield.

In this market, hydraulic, and pneumatic hose pipes are used in various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that hydraulic hose pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand from construction, automotive, and agriculture industry.

Within the hose pipe market, Lucintel forecast that construction will remain the largest segment by end use industry over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to growth in commercial and residential construction.

In this market, rubber and plastic are used for manufacturing hose pipes. Lucintel forecasts that rubber hose pipes will remain the largest segment. Lucintel predicts that the plastic hose pipe segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to it’s outstanding flow characteristics, chemical resistance, and wear resistance properties.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of self straighten to avoid twisting, and tangling and innovation of polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe. Sumitomo Riko, Eaton, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin, and Nichrin are among the major suppliers of hose pipes.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global hose pipe market by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Hose Pipe Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global hose pipe market by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and region.as follows:

By End Use Industries [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Oil and gas

• Food and beverages

• Agriculture

• Others

By Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

• Others

By Material Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

• Rubber

• Plastic

• Others

By Diameter Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Small Diameter ( 5 inch)

By Working Pressure Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Low Pressure

• Medium Pressure

• High Pressure

By Region [Volume and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− The United Kingdom

− France

− Russia

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− India

− South Korea

• The Rest of the World

− Brazil

− Argentina

This 205-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, Market Research Report, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global hose pipe market by end use industries (construction, automotive, oli & gas food & beverages, agriculture, others), product type (hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, and others), material type (rubber, plastic, and others), diameter type (large diameter and small diameter), working pressure type (low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?