Mine Clearance System Market Growth Analysis, Regional Outlook

Antipersonnel and anti-vehicle mines such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are designed to explode when in the proximity, presence or contact of person or vehicle. Mines can remain active for extensive periods of time, often decades after initial deployment and are extremely difficult to detect and clear using conventional mine clearance methods. Requirement to disarm these munitions without endangering the human lives is expected to be among the prominent factors driving the growth of the global mine clearance system market.

According to Landmine Monitor 2016 by International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), countries with more than 100 km2 of mine contamination include Angola, Chad, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Cambodia. This positions these countries as highly lucrative markets for mine clearance systems over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Extensive stretches of land that may potentially threaten loss of human lives, the biological eco-system and human property owing to the presence of the explosives or landmine as remnants of war, or internal disputes is the prominent growth driver of the mine clearance system market. High number of civilian casualties in the past due to these explosives has led to substantial increase in the global concern and formation of International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). Moreover, other humanitarian activities to support the international ban such as Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), Norwegian People’s Aid, and Halo Trust among few others will also present strong growth opportunities over the forecast period. However, high initial costs, maintenance costs, and lack of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the industry growth over the forecast period.

High number of casualties through manual demining and disarming the explosive remnants of war (ERW) over the past years will necessitate the deployment of mechanical mine clearance system

According to the ICBL reporting in 2016, manual deminers casualties were around 1,675 over the period of 1999 to 2015. Moreover, these numbers have significantly escalated year-on-year even after constantly developing the operating procedures, demining standards or equipment. However, these demining machines are designed to detonate the underlying explosives with minimal damage to the actual equipment.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Mine Clearance System Market, By System Type:

◦ Mine flail systems

◦ Mine tillers

◦ Combined Flail And Tiller Systems

• Global Mine Clearance System Market, By Mode of Operation

◦ Manual

◦ Remote controlled

Key participants in the mine clearance system market include the Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd., Armtrac Limited, CEFA, Digger DTR – Demining Technologies, DOK-ING d.o.o., Hydrema Holdings ApS, MineWolf Systems AG, Rheinmetall AG, Scanjack AB, and Way Industries a.s.

