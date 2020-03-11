Linear Motor Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Comprehensive Research Study, Business Strategy, Top Leaders, Business Growth and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Global Linear Motor Market

According to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global linear motor market was valued at USD 1,140.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,579.4 million by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.74%.

Factors such as the compacted design of linear motors and the usage of the real-time interface are observed as vital in influencing market growth trends over the review period. Nevertheless, the linear motor market still faces challenges such as higher cost and complicated design of superconducting magnets. Progressions in technology and constant innovation are expected to provide momentous opportunities to the market in numerous industry verticals such as electronics and assembly, semiconductors, machine tools, and others. Any further advancement and exploration of linear motors is expected to open a vast scope of unexplored opportunities, thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players

Aerotech Inc. (US), ETEL S.A (Switzerland), Moog Inc. (US), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), ESR Pollmeier GmbH (Germany), H2W Technologies Inc. (US), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kollmorgen Corporation (US), and KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH (Austria). These players contribute a significant share in the growth of the linear motor market.

Apart from the top key players, there are several emerging market players that are also contributing to the market growth. These include Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jenny Science AG (Switzerland), NTI AG LinMot (Switzerland) and Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH (Germany), FANUC Corporation (Japan) and others.

Segmental Analysis

According to the segmentation followed by MRFR, the global linear motor market is segmented based on the type, and application.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into the u-channel linear motor, cylindrical linear motor, flat-type linear motor. The flat-type linear motor is bifurcated into slotless iron, slotless ironless, and slotted iron. Among the diverse types of the linear motor, flat-type linear motor contributes a significant share and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

ON the basis of the application, the market is segmented into electronics, automotive, semiconductor, machine tool, packaging, robotics, medical, printing, and others. Among the application segments, the semiconductor segment is the significant revenue-generating segment and is likely to retain its dominance through the forecast period, whereas the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at a significantly higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

The global linear motor market has been analyzed for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America). Among the aforementioned regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the linear motor market. Linear motor has the applications in wafer and die-level packaging, process control, lithography, and test and control equipment, among others.

North America is a significant region for the global linear motor market and is accounted for the largest market share over the review period. This is attributed to the early adoption of technological advancements in the region, along with the presence of major tech giants in the global hub of technology, the US. The well-established semiconductor industry is also expected to contribute to the regional market share acquired from North America over the review period.

Since Asia-Pacific is semiconductor hub with countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and South Korea which are contributing to a significant market share, therefore, the linear motor market is likely to experience higher demand in Asia-pacific.

Asia-pacific is followed by Europe, as this region is one of the most important contributors to linear motor components. Europe also has large technological giants in Germany, the Uk, and France, which are expected to contribute majorly to the overall market share acquired from this region.

