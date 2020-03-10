Dubai Tourism Department Awards Dr. Mahaveer Mehta Medical Center with Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Award in Dubai Last Week

Dubai Congress Ambassador Award Event, JAFZA, March 2, 2020, Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates., March 10, 2020 — Dr. Mahaveer Mehta Medical Center was awarded the Dubai Congress Ambassador Award by Director General of Dubai Tourism H.E.Helal Saeed Almarri and Dubai Tourism CEO Issam Kazim at an event organized by the Dubai Tourism Department.

The Medical Center received this token of appreciation for bidding and organizing successful international Dermatology conferences in Dubai, UAE.

The event was held at the JAFZA Convention Center in Dubai on March 2, 2020.

This prestigious event was attended by government officials from various departments in Dubai.

“This is the second time we are receiving this award. We bagged the first one in 2016, and now after 4 years we are receiving the Ambassador award by Dubai Tourism once again. I’m grateful to the government of Dubai for honoring us. This is huge moment and we are delighted. It will motivate me and my team to continue to provide highest standard of healthcare, and to grow the medical tourism in Dubai further,” said Dr. Mehta.

About Dr. Mahaveer Mehta:

Dr. Mehta has been successfully running his medical center for the last 30 years in UAE and has treated over 150 nationalities, many of which travel for his treatment to Dubai. He is also a recipient of several other international awards such as ‘Outstanding Contribution for International Mentorship’ from American Society of Dermatological Surgery and many more. An invited speaker in several countries, he has over 15 research publications in various International Dermatology Journals. He can be contacted via email drmmehta@emirates.net.ae

For more information please visit www.skinlaserdubai.com

Contact:

Dr. Mahaveer Mehta

Dr. Mahaveer Mehta Medical Center

641-B, Alghurair center

P O Box 14477

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

97150-4561999

drmmehta@emirates.net.ae

http://www.skinlaserdubai.com