BCAA – What, When, How

BCAAs are a key addition in the diet of any bodybuilder. They stimulate muscle growth, strength, energy and also help eliminate the fat surplus.

BCAA, a key supplement in the diet of any bodybuilder

Amino acids are the main component of the protein. Of these, 9 are essential, which means that the body cannot function without them. Of all, BCAA, or branched-chain amino acids, make up 33% of the muscles.

BCAA supplements contain leucine, isoleucine and valine, amino acids that the body cannot synthesize on its own. Also, what makes them unique and effective is that they are not metabolized in the liver, but in the muscular tissue. This means that the muscles will be able to use these amino acids as fuel immediately, transforming them into energy.

Leucine has the greatest impact on protein synthesis; similar to other amino acids in the branched-chain, leucine is metabolized in the muscle and its administration can increase energy, strength and stimulate muscle development;

Isoleucine plays an important role in stabilizing blood sugar and nitrogen levels; it also supports the recovery of the muscles after the targeted workouts;

Valine is an essential amino acid for the functioning of the nervous system, regulating the immune system and supporting muscle regeneration. When associated with leucine, it supports muscle growth, increases strength and energy levels;

4 Key reasons to take BCAA

1. Increase the energy level

During intensive and long-lasting workouts the body will consume a large amount of bcaa from the muscles. For successful workouts, with maximum results, you need energy, which is why BCAA supplements are excellent. They will help prevent burnout during workouts and speed up muscle recovery.

2. Strengthen immunity

BCAA supports the functioning of the immune system. Each time you train hard, you overload your body. If the immune system does not work properly, muscle recovery will be poor and the risk of disease will increase considerably.

3. BCAA supports fat burning

Researches have shown that a diet high in BCAA supports fat burning and muscle development.

Researchers believe that leucine is the catalyst responsible for eliminating excess fat, but only with other BCAAs. Isoleucine, for example, increases glucose tolerance, while leucine increases fat oxidation and provides enough energy for intense, long-lasting workouts. These factors, together with a balanced diet and a workout program, facilitate weight loss.

Some studies have shown that BCAA supplements from DY Nutrition also help in loss of visceral fat, located deep in the body, below subcutaneous fat, sometimes very resistant to diets and quite difficult to eliminate.

4. Increase muscle mass

BCAA contributes to increased muscle mass by stimulating protein synthesis due to leucine, especially when administered after workouts.

Increased protein synthesis induces muscle growth even in the absence of weight training, by increasing one’s own production of anabolic hormones, ie testosterone, growth hormone, and insulin.