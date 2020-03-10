A New CBD Favorite That is Fast and Effective

The wait is over! After eighteen months of extensive research and development, Lassen Labs (lassenlabs.com), a health science company, launches their flagship product Lassen Relief Cream. This patent-pending formula combines a powerful pharmaceutical grade nano blend hemp extract CBD with the soothing botanicals of arnica, aloe, and a proprietary nano-liposomal delivery system.

The Lassen Relief Cream contains 1000 mg of CBD and is available for monthly subscription. It has an easy-to-use airless pump that delivers 16 mg of CBD per pump, with a 30 day supply of approximately 60 pumps per container. The packaging is convenient, travel-friendly, and discreet.

Driven by science, the experienced leadership team spared no expense in creating the perfect CBD topical, while staying fully-focused on customer care management. The human body has an endocannabinoid system with its own endogenous cannabinoids, and receptors that engage with the natural capabilities provided by the hemp extracted CBD compound. “Our proprietary nano technology increases bioavailability and enhances the efficacy of the CBD. Making Lassen Labs products fast acting with rapid absorption that works synergistically with our natural biology. This is what sets us apart and makes this patent pending delivery system truly one of a kind,” said CEO, Kathleen Grave.

Lassen Labs prides themselves on being completely transparent, establishing standards for their company that far exceed industry standards. All products are produced in cGMP, FDA registered facilities, are third party tested for cannabinoid content, terpenes, heavy metals, solvents, microbes, and mycotoxins. Kenda Hansen, CMO, emphasizes, “ At Lassen Labs purity is our top priority. We triple test our products throughout our supply chain to ensure our quality standards are maintained. All products are hemp derived, contain zero THC, and include beneficial essential oils and organic ingredients”.

Lassen Labs is a women-run cannabinoid company dedicated to making a difference. Industry veterans and co-founders, Kathleen Grave and Kenda Hansen are a powerful duo dedicated to the vision of delivering highly effective cannabinoid solutions that improve quality of life and promote a healthy lifestyle. Lassen’s team of experts from pharmaceutical, medical, supplement and other healthcare related industries are united on their mission to create a lineup of safe and effective cannabinoid products.

The product exemplifies the company motto and delivers TRUST. PURE. HEALTH in every bottle. Visit LassenLabs.com for more information.

For photos please visit: https://www.lassenlabs.com/press

Leadership Bio’s: https://www.lassenlabs.com/meet-the-team