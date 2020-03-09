Military Propellants and Explosives Market: Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Industry was valued at USD 23000 Million in the year 2019. Global Military Propellants and Explosives Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to reach USD 37760 Million by the year 2025. In global Industry, the sale of Military Propellants and Explosives increases from 150797 MT in 2013 to 178778 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.04% .In 2017, the global Military Propellants and Explosives Industry is led by USA, capturing about 26.57% of global Military Propellants and Explosives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise Industry with 22.74% of production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Military Propellants and Explosives are Explosia, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Australian Munitions, Eurenco, General Dynamics, MAXAM Corp, Rheinmetall Defence, etc. General Dynamics is the world leader, holding 17.77% production Industry share in 2017.
Major market players in Military Propellants and Explosives Industry are Explosia, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Australian Munitions, Eurenco, General Dynamics, MAXAM Corp, Rheinmetall Defence, Olin, Forcit, Solar Group, Serbian defence industrial facilities, NITRO-CHEM, and broef information of 8 more companies provided in the report.
Military Propellants and Explosives Industry Segmentation:
Military Propellants and Explosives Industry Overview, By Product
• Military Propellants
• Military Explosives
Military Propellants and Explosives Industry Overview, By Application
• Aerospace
• Defens
By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
