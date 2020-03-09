Global Policing Technologies Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

The latest report on Policing Technologies Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Policing Technologies Market by technology type (communication technology, aviation technology, less-lethal technology, and detection & surveillance technology) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of Policing Technologies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Growth of Policing Technologies Market Over the Forecast Period

Policing technology can cover a number of different innovations. Some of these technologies include body-worn cameras, Shot Spotter, police drones, and license plate readers (LPR). Computerized crime mapping has been important in advancing effective strategies such as hot spots policing. Moreover, Law enforcement authorities use drones for a variety of functions providing cost-effective solutions to help agencies in potentially dangerous situations.

Increasing instances of terrorist attacks are anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the policing technologies market. Additionally, policing technologies such as video redaction software, facial recognition, and license plate readers have helped law enforcement agencies to react rapidly in case of emergency situations. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the policing technologies market over the upcoming years.

However, lack of proper training is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for the growth of policing technologies market over the forecast period. Police agencies need extensive training to become familiar with the latest technologies such as facial recognition software, DNA testing, driverless cars, and gunshot locating detection systems.

The Complexities Associated with the Adoption and Use of New Policing Technologies

Furthermore, enhancement in technology has resulted in improving the evidence collection, speeding up the detection process and quick response to crimes. This, in turn, has opened several doors of opportunities for the key players in the policing technologies market. Moreover, apart from communication and video surveillance law enforcement agencies are shifting their focus toward aviation technology.

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the policing technologies market. In addition, France is anticipated to be the major market for policing technologies in Europe owing to the computer and mobile devices installed in police cars. Furthermore, rising applications of video surveillance technology and image-processing software by the police force is benefiting the European market. Moreover, the complexities associated with the adoption and use of new policing technologies is likely to limit its usage in Europe.

