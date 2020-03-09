Global Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2029

The global fiber to the home (FTTH) market will reach a valuation of US$ 54 Bn in 2029, witnessing an exponential growth outlook during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). As per a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for fiber to the home (FTTH) is largely influenced by the increasing demand for high-speed internet services and the adoption of smart systems at home and commercial settings.

“Service providers in the global FTTH market can gain substantially by focusing on collaborations with service providers in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region. This enables the establishment of robust supply chains and distribution channels, bolstering growth,” reveals the FMI report.

Key Research Findings of FMI’s Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Market Study

The 50 to 100 Mbps segment currently holds major FTTH market share.

Smart home applications segment will remain highly lucrative during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the VoIP segment holds major share of the FTTH market.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan will lead its way in fiber to the home (FTTH) market, with major contributions coming out of India.

Key Growth Drivers – Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Market

Rising adoption and innovation of cutting edge tech such as artificial intelligence and internet of things is a key factor fueling the use of FTTH.

The rising popularity of smart home applications, particularly in the smart home regions would sustain revenue generation opportunities in market.

Favorable government initiatives supporting high speed broadband are fueling market growth.

Contributions from internet gaming and remote education products continue to assist growth of market.

Key Impediments – Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Market

High initial deployment costs continue to be a major restraint for fiber to the home (FTTH) market.

Competition Structure Analysis – Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Market

The competition landscape of the global fiber to the home (FTTH) market will largely be affected by investments in smart home applications. Service providers are also pushing for strategic partnerships with regional distributors in the industry for better competitiveness.

Some of the key players in the fiber to the home (FTTH) market include, but are not limited to China Mobile Ltd., and China Telecom Corporation Ltd..

