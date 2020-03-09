BiKi.com Launches BiKi Perpetual Contract, Enters Market as Strong Contender

Singapore, March 09, 2020 — Global digital assets trading platform, BiKI.com has announced the launch of its new product, Perpetual Contract, to meet the growing derivatives market demand.

No strangers to volatility, cryptocurrency investors are turning to the derivatives market as spot trading falls short of trader expectations in terms of profitability. The fast-growing exchange has launched BiKi Perpetual Contract in a bid to meet users’ hedging and investment needs.

The popularity of the futures contract has meant that competition is rife amongst exchanges in this market. To position as a strong contender, BiKi has carefully formulated its product to ensure an excellent user experience in aspects of risk control, system design and service, allowing the platform room for sustainable development. Offering obvious advantages, BiKi hopes the product will win over its platform users.

Advantages

BiKi Perpetual Contract supports up to 150 times of leverage to open positions. This caters to long-term position requirements and offers flexibility in the number of times of leverage, catering to investors’ different risk aversions.

Core Features of BiKi Perpetual Contract

1. From their assets, users can choose the amount and type of cryptocurrency they wish to transfer to their Swap Account from the Contract trading page, to serve as the margin for contract trading. This will guarantee efficient transacting, without having to consider exchange transactions between stablecoins and mainstream tokens, saving time and cost.

2. BiKi supports USDT-based margin contract and inverse contract transactions of mainstream tokens (BTC, ETH), which can be executed in limit and market orders, including trigger order for stop-orders, so traders do not need to constantly monitor rates to reap benefits or reduce loss.

3. BiKi Perpetual Contract offers “no overnight fees, no funding fees”. This allows users to enjoy reduced costs, reducing the risk for users as well.

4. BiKi uses zero clawback + margin mechanism with 100% flexible settlement of profits. In the past, many exchanges who launched contract products distribute contract benefits to users based on a certain ratio that prevents the exchange from losing out on profits. BiKi, on the other hand, uses a “zero clawback” approach, to reduce risk with contract so users can rest assured they will be awarded the rebates they deserve.

Hence, it can be seen that the BiKi Perpetual Contract covers nearly all the advantages of contract products on the market and eliminates the common ‘lesions’ in some products. As regarding security issues that investors are more concerned with, BiKi.com has set up a series of risk control measures to protect users.

Sign Up as Contract Brokers to Enjoy Multiple Benefits

BiKi is launching a complete set of ‘contract broker mechanisms’ in early March to allow platform users to enjoy multiple benefits.

A single community of more than 10 people may apply for contract broker status. Users who are agents or brokers on other platforms can directly obtain BiKi broker status to begin enjoying high commission rebates.

BiKi contract brokers also get to enjoy these benefits:

– independent back-end and same-day settlements

– access to 100%-accuracy, real-time reporting data provided by BiKi

– access to BiKi’s loyal customers and strong community

– assistance from BiKi to start contract trading classes

– media promotion to extend brokers’ influence

BiKi’s complete set of broker services as well as community and market resources allow brokers to reap long-term benefits.

Educate Users as a Priority

In futures contracts, high returns are often accompanied by high risks, hence the existing entry thresholds. BiKi.com is aware that without strong technology skills, a deep understanding of risk control capabilities and the financial system, it will be difficult to navigate in this market.

To aid novice users who are unfamiliar with regulations and market risks, BiKi has launched a contract trading tutorial to educate users on how to use contract products. This cautious attitude is in line with BiK’s user-centric approach of prioritizing users.

Always community- and user- driven, this approach extends to all aspects of how the exchange operates. With users as priority, BiKi consistently fine-tunes products and innovates new products, all the while strengthening its product lines while gaining user trust.

2019 has seen BiKi execute on many fronts. On the one hand it has launched mining pools, leverage, lending and other products, and on the other, it has deployed globally to push BiKi.com to a wider market. Whether it is execution or innovation, the exchange has gained the recognition of industry professionals.

With plenty of room to still grow, the entire digital currency market needs consistent revisions and iterations for a healthier, more complete, professional and transparent development. New players entering the market in the name of innovation and change will do well to always ensure that users are prioritized and that all products should be designed and improved with this in mind.

About BiKi.com

Headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked Top 20 on CoinMarketCap. BiKi.com provides a digital assets platform for trading more than 150 cryptocurrencies and 280 trading pairs. BiKi.com is focused on providing the safest, most stable and most effective cryptocurrency trading platform. 100% of the transaction fees are used in buyback and burning of platform token, BIKI. Since its official opening in August 2018, BiKi.com is considered one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with an accumulated 2 million registered users, 200,000 daily active users, over 2,000 community partners and 200,000 community members. BiKi.com has received investments from Huobi co-founder Du Jun, Genesis Capital Zhu Huai Yang, FBG Capital, ChainUP and others totaling approximately 10 million USD.

