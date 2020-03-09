Automotive Embedded Systems Market Overview By Rising Trends And Revenue 2027

An embedded system is a computer system that is embedded inside an electronic machine to control and access the data in electronic based systems. This embedded system includes a single chip microcontroller such as cortex, Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) and microprocessors, field-programmable gate array (FPGA), digital signal processor (DSP), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). In automotive application, embedded systems are designed to provide low power consumption, rugged operating ranges, and low per-unit cost.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is one of the major factors driving growth of the global automotive embedded systems market. Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles are gradually using embedded systems to enhance efficiency and reduce pollution.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in the Paris Agreement, it was stated that 600 million electric vehicles will be on roads by 2040, which will aid in bringing global warming to below 2°C. In 2018, the total number of global electric vehicles on road exceeded 5.1 million, up from 2 million from the previous year. According to the Global EV Outlook 2018 report, the sales of plug-in and battery-powered vehicles is expected to increase by 60%, globally in 2018. For instance, in the U.S., 1.1 million units of EV were sold in 2018.

An automotive embedded system is an electronic or computer system, specially designed to control and access data of electronic based system installed in vehicles. This system comprises single chip microcontroller such as cortex, advanced RISC machines (ARM), microprocessors, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), digital signal processor (DSPs), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASICs). These embedded systems are integrated in diverse functionalities such as ignition, security, and audio systems. The adoption of advanced embedded systems in automotive industry has increased significantly over the past two decades.

Increasing demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience systems is expected to fuel growth of the market

Strict regulations concerning antilock braking systems (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), tire pressure management systems (TPMS), and airbags across the globe to enhance user safety has fueled deployment of embedded systems in automotive industry. In 2008, the U.S. Congress Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation (TREAD) Act mandated the deployment of appropriate tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) technology in all passenger vehicles to improve driver and passenger safety with the use of dashboard warning system.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Product Type:

◦ Embedded Hardware

◦ Embedded Software

• Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Component:

◦ Sensors

◦ Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

◦ Transceivers

◦ Integrated Circuits

• Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Vehicle Type:

◦ Internal Combustion Engines (Diesel and Gasoline Vehicles)

◦ Electric Vehicles (BEV, HEV, and PHEV)

• Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Application:

◦ Electricals and Electronics

◦ Infotainment and Telematics

◦ Powertrain and Chassis

◦ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Major players operating in the global automotive embedded systems market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Johnson Electric.

