Kaminea blog Aims to Present the Importance of Sustainability in Many Aspects

An eco-friendly lifestyle provides many benefits to life.

A blog that promotes sustainable development has been launched. Kaminea supports the environmental awareness movement and invites people to do environmentally friendly activities.

Being sustainable makes sense. All activities concerning sustainability can improve health, increase safety, and save money. There are many examples of being sustainable in daily life, such as driving less and moving to electric vehicles to reduce air pollution, using energy-saving lamps to reduce energy consumption, using reusable containers for snacks, water, and other drinks, bike for transport, and many more.

Kaminea blog presents some interesting topics on how to do simple things to get a better eco-friendly lifestyle, Sustainable Living 101: All You Need To Know About Recycling, tips on how to choose electric scooter, or e-bike, and many more.

The term sustainability is widely used to indicate programs, initiatives, and actions aimed at the preservation of certain resources. It actually refers to four different fields: environment, human, social, and economic or known as the four pillars of sustainability. Human sustainability refers to maintaining and improving human capital in society. The health and education systems, nutrition, access to services, knowledge, and skills are included in human sustainability programs. Social sustainability strives to preserve social capital by investing and creating services that constitute the framework of our society. Economic sustainability refers to maintaining the capital intact. Social sustainability focuses on improving social equality, while economic sustainability refers to improving the standard of living. Lastly, environmental sustainability refers to improving human welfare through the protection of natural capital such as land, air, water, minerals, etc.

