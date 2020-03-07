Mr. K.L Ganju, o.c.v.c (cdr.),Consul General (Hy.) and Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Union of the Comoros & Members of Board of Directors of Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India Hosts an evening to celebrate Consular Day & New Year

An evening was hosted by Mr. K.L Ganju, o.c.v.c (cdr.), Consul General (Hy.) and Advisor to the Foreign Minister & Members of Board of Directors of Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India to celebrate the Consular Day and New Year.

On the occasion 2 New trophies were unveiled namely Dr. Bhai Mohan Singh Trophy and Consul of the Year. Dr. Bhai Mohan Singh trophy was presented to Hon’ble Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Laureate and Child rights activist.

On the occasion Mr. K.L Ganju said that the Hony. Consuls in India are playing a very important role in providing consular services and developing economic and bilateral relations between the sending and receiving states. He also said that the number of Hony. Consuls in India has risen to 220.

The Chief Guest for the event was H.E. Mr. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs, Govt. Of India while the other names included High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, Hony. Consul Generals and who’s who of Delhi. Some of the names were Business tycoon Mr. Vivek Burman of Dabur, Dr. Naresh Trehan, H.E Daniel Chuburu Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mr.Abhishek Manu Singhvi, MP Rajya Sabha, Entrepreneur Vikramjit Singh Sawhney, Dr. Herbert Traxl to name a few.