Stewart Stanbury joins as Director of Business Development. Throughout Stewart's career he has worked with — including Adobe, Dell, Ubisoft, EA, Rockstar, King, and Wargaming — providing insight, strategy, research, advertising and participant retention support. Stewart will soon be leading Jagex's outreach to external studios while searching for investment, licensing and retail opportunities for Jagex's corporate portfolio.

Anna will be leading on Jagex’s outreach and relationships with platform, distribution and marketing partners.

Phil Mansell, Jagex CEO, said: With the substantial talent we are able to continuously bring to Jagex, it’s very clear that big things lie ahead for the studio as we approach our 20th Anniversary of RuneScape. We recognise the value of investing in exceptional gift, with 100 new hires welcomed to Jagex in 2019 alone, we have witnessed a record-breaking year whilst hitting exciting milestones, and we aim to continue to build our talent pool through 2020 and beyond.

These new appointments come as Jagex announces a further all-time high to the RuneScape franchise. RuneScape and Old School RuneScape joint attained their highest-ever membership summit in 2019, with over 1.1million gamers taking advantage of subscription packages that delivers exclusive content and quests within an expanded game world. For more gaming news check out our site right HERE.

Few games can claim the fame that Jagex's RuneScape has made. Despite being released over 19 years ago, RuneScape remains incredibly prolific and keeps a participant base that could rival even the greatest modern games. The conversion which RuneScape has seen is part of its constant recognition. As the game grew, it saw several inevitable changes that many people weren't lovers of, prompting Jagex to rebrand.