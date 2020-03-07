2nd International Breast and Cervical Cancer Conference

Breast and Cervical Cancer Meet 2020 invites you to attend the International meet which is going to be held during July 17-18, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland.

It will be a great opportunity to Meet Oncology Physicians, Medical professionals, Nurses, Gynaecologists, Dermatologists, Surgical Oncologists, General oncologists, Epidemiologists, scientists and scholar from all around the globe. It will be a remarkable opportunity to delegates and different scholars to interact with each other regarding the current research topics and share their expertise internationally. This innovative conference discuss the directions of Breast Cancer and Cervical cancer with advanced Cancer medicine in this fast moving and developing science and technology . World Conference on Breast and Cervical Cancer provides the scope for opportunities to learn about latest technologies, medical practices and mainly focuses on spreading the awareness about how to prevent Breast and Cervical cancers and various challenges in the field of Oncology and Cancer.

The esteemed Conference is based on the theme “Innovations, Novel Treatment Approaches and Advance Therapies in Breast and Cervical Cancer”.