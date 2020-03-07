Together with our valued member partners, and supported by many pharmacists , PME 2020 looks forward to welcoming you to the 21st Middle East Pharma Tech and Expo, ‘Innovations, Outcomes and New Technologies in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Drug Discovery Systems’ in Istanbul, Turkey, 23-24 November 2020.

This Congress not only marks the 12th Annual Pharma Middle East Congress held in 2017, it also celebrates the evolution and growth of the PME over the last 04 years. As a triennial Congress, the meeting will include the Symposiums, Workshops, Keynote speeches, Exhibitors displaying Modern laboratory Equipment.

We are particularly excited to be hosting such a significant event in Middle East. The diversity of the region encourages diversity in the program, with opportunities to explore how we work in scarce resource versus high income settings, and how we can share best practice across settings of all kinds across the world. We will review the 2017-2020 Action Plan and reaserch for information into its themes of collaboration, reaching those living with adversity, and the rich and varying ways in which the role of pharmacists can be legitimately expressed. We will investigate how the time-honoured approaches and the newest techniques in pharmaceutical sciences – including those in drug delivery systems, nanotechnology in pharmacy, pharmacology, digital technologies and social therapies – can be used practically to support people affected by ill-health, their families and friends and community groups. These groups will join researchers and pharma professionals to consider advocacy, planning and policymaking across sectors to promote the advancement of pharmacy and health sciences in all countries.

Bustling Turkey couldn’t provide a better backdrop for this milestone event. A city of contrasts, diversity abounds, from humble street stalls to luxury malls, from historic places to the modern Skytrain, and from sacred temples to its vibrant nightlife –Istanbul is the most visited city in the world for good reason as tourist visit. Join colleagues and thought leaders from across the globe for learning, sharing and networking.

We look forward to seeing you in Istanbul in 2020!