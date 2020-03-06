The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Treats Anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health, the leading private group practice in Connecticut, provides customized treatment plans for anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorders.

Anxiety and OCD affect how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. These medical conditions require treatment to improve the person’s state of mental health and hence, quality of life.Luckily, there are several types of therapies and medications for each condition. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, for example, focuses on reducing a patient’s destructive thought patterns that can negatively affect their behavior and response to certain situations.

Cognitive Behavior Therapy

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health leverages their knowledge and experience in psychotherapy and behavioral therapy to remedy a wide range of disorders including anxiety, depression, OCD, eating disorders, and drug and alcohol abuse. Their goal is to encourage patients to think of better ways to view and deal with their problems.

Patients undertaking CBT treatment are asked to track progress toward goals and participate in weekly activities outside of the session. CBT may include some combination of the following types of treatment: individual therapy, family therapy, parent guidance, and/or group therapy.

Their skilled CBT psychiatrists provide customized CBT treatment plans to suit each patient’s specific needs and personality. Each session is designed to provide patients with helpful skills and insights that can correct dysfunctional thinking or behavior. The goal is to create a safe, educational, and comfortable space for every type of patient.

Safe and Reliable Mental Health Care

The practice consists of psychotherapists and clinicians highly trained to navigate emotional and behavioral challenges. Every patient is given hands-on assistance to gain the confidence, ability and skills to manage the symptoms of their condition, and to face stressful situations in a more positive and dynamic way.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health provides comprehensive and individualized mental health services in a safe and positive environment. Their clinicians and psychiatrists are equipped to treat a range of conditions, from the simple and complex to the acute and chronic. They thoroughly evaluate each client to create treatment plans customized to fit their needs.

