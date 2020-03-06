Global Fibrin Sealant Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The latest report on “Fibrin Sealant Market (Type of Product – Liquid Form, Patch, and Other Types of Product; End-user – Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Nowadays, the number of surgical procedures has increased with increasing chronic conditions. The potential uses of biologic and synthetic material are expanding exponentially with the rapid advances in minimally invasive surgery. Fibrin sealant is used with increasing occurrence in the various surgical field for its unique hemostatic and adhesive abilities. Fibrin sealant mimics the last step of the coagulation cascade and takes place independently of the patient’s coagulation status. Fibrin sealants are used in several surgical processes including orthopedic surgeries and appendectomy to decrease complications, infections, and blood loss.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedure Across the Globe is the Major Driving Factor of the Fibrin Sealant Market

The increasing number of surgical procedure across the globe is the major driving factor of the fibrin sealant market. It also used as a delivery agent to deliver long-term regional growth factor or other drug delivery. Furthermore, factors such as increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers, rising demand for wound closure products that include fibrin sealant products are other driving factor of the fibrin sealant market. The increasing number of trauma cases and the rise in geriatric population is fueling the growth of the market. Moderate growth in health awareness globally is positively affecting the growth of the fibrin sealant market. However, stringent and inconsistent regulatory policies for using fibrin sealant across the world restrain the market growth. Moreover, strong clinical trial pipeline and the adoption of minimally invasive & robotic surgeries are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

North America Dominates the Global Fibrin Sealant Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global fibrin sealant market owing to a large number of the aging population and increasing number of surgical procedures in this region. Europe is the second-largest market for fibrin sealant due to the growth of the countries with an increase in healthcare expenses. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global fibrin sealant market. China and India are estimated to be the fastest-growing fibrin sealant markets in the Asia Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on global fibrin sealant market covers segments such as type of product, and end-user. On the basis of type of product, the sub-markets include liquid form, patch, and other types of product. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Omrix Biopharmaceutical Inc., Haemcure Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Harvest Technologies Inc., Vivostat A/S, Cryolife Inc., CSL Behring, Zimmer Biomet Irvine, and other companies.

