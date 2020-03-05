Transplant Diagnostics Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

The latest report on “Transplant Diagnostics Market (Product and Services – Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software and Services; Technology – Molecular Assays, and Non-molecular Assays; Transplant Type – Solid Organ Transplant, Stem Cell Transplant, and Soft Tissue Transplant; Application – Diagnostic Applications, and Research Applications; End User – Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global transplant diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The transplant diagnostic is the process of engraftment of organs, tissue and cell from one body part to another part. Sometimes it is received from the donor to replace the failed organ of the recipient. As per the Health Resources & Service Administration, the U.S., in the United States around 36,528 organ transplant surgeries were performed in 2018. Further, Kidney transplant diagnostic is leading in all organ transplant activities in the United States, and around 21,167 kidney transplant activities were performed in the United States, in 2018. Additionally, in the United Kingdom around 3,272 kidney transplant surgeries were performed in 2017-18.

Growing Beauty Consciousness Among the Young and Middle-Class Consumers are Providing a Growing Demand for the Transplant Diagnostics Market

The growing demand for different types of transplant surgeries to cure chronic illness, replace the failed organ, and improve the physical appearance are helping to boost the demand for transplant diagnostics market around the world. The growing disposable income among young and middle-class consumers around the world is helping to grow the demand for the market.

Further, the growing beauty consciousness among the young and middle-class consumers are providing a growing demand for the transplant diagnostics market. However, the lack of trained healthcare professionals for transplant diagnostic treatment is affecting the growth of the market in the potential area. The growing government initiative to provide modern healthcare treatment to the economically weaker section of the society at a very cheap rate is expected to boost the demand of the transplant diagnostics market in the near future.

North America Holds the Largest Share of Transplant Diagnostics Market

North America holds the largest share of transplant diagnostics market, owing to the presence of a number of organized health care industry in this region. Further, the presence of a large number of patient pool, who needs transplant treatment is helping to grow the market at a sustainable rate in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is growing with a healthy CAGR for the transplant diagnostics market owing to the growing demand for the different types of transplant treatments in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global transplant diagnostics market covers segments such as product and services, technology, transplant type, application, and end-user. On the basis of products and services, the sub-markets include reagents and consumables, instruments, and software and services. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include molecular assays and non-molecular assays. On the basis of transplant type, the sub-markets include solid organ transplant, stem cell transplant, and soft tissue transplant. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include diagnostic applications and research applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Immucor, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Genome Diagnostics B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CareDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMérieux, Biofortuna Ltd, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

