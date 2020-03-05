Steel Dog, a Government Military Bases Supplier Launch Its Website

Government military bases supplier Steel Dog Launches its website to cut the production costs and pass many savings on to their retail customers.

Steel Dog, today announced, the company has just launched its website www.shopsteeldog.com. Steel Dog is a brand name for high-quality daily products and devices such as lockpads, flashlights, and FDA approved vacuum sealed tumblers. The company CEO is excited about the website launching. “I’m delighted about the launch of our website. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for, after all this time preparing a website that will be useful for our business in the future .” He added, the company has already sold high volume products. Therefore, they are able to bring their production cost down and also pass many savings on to their retail customers. The website features its best products, such as water tumbler/bottle, flashlight, and padlocks.

Steel Dog has been trusted by many major retailers and government military bases since the company has sold high-quality products. Its products range from security padlock to water bottle/tumbler (FDA approved Vacuum sealed tumblers). The company representative says, “

With so many second-rate tumblers available on the market we wanted to set ourselves apart and be the one of best! Offering unrivaled value for money.”

“Steel dog tumblers are made only from the highest quality premium 18/8 food grade stainless steel, and the products are engineered and tested against other leading brands. Performance is unmatched all day long, with splash-proof closable lid keeps your drinks insulated and protected hot or cold longer! (for up to 10 hours). They are also vacuum insulated, with super quality coated finish on the outside & electropolished on the inside to ensure your cups remain rust-free, giving you a clean tasting drink every time! What’s even better is that all Steel Dog products come with a 100% Satisfaction guarantee, put them to the test!”, said the company representative.

Moreover, the Steel Dog’s website provides a great shopping experience for new buyers or returning customers. Additionally, Steel Dog is offering its product at an affordable price as it is a DTC eCommerce website (Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce website). The existence of this website is expected to be able to serve customers better and advance its service to the next level. “Our eCommerce service is now available 24/7, whenever customers need, they can purchase without hassle,” said Steel Dog CEO.

Steel Dog products are strictly monitored from the design process to manufacturing so that they dare to provide a 100% guarantee on customer satisfaction. They also guarantee their product quality to be sturdy and durable. If customers find defects in the product, they can return it or exchange it with the new one.

About Steel Dog

Steel Dog is a brand name for several high-quality products/devices. The company strives to provide the best shopping experience by providing high-quality products and ease of transaction. Their products have been used by government military bases as the products are sturdy and durable. In March 2020, the company launched its website for the first time. It is hoped to reduce the production cost and gain new customers. As well as passing many savings on to their retail customers. For more information, please visit www.shopsteeldog.com.

About ASPCA

Steel dog is a 2020 business ambassador Of the ASPCA.

Steel Dog is proud to support the ASPCA and its mission to save lives.

The ASPCA exists to promote humane principles, prevent cruelty, and alleviate fear, pain and suffering in animals. Since 1866, they have made tremendous progress in the animal welfare movement. Through adoption services, humane law enforcement, legislation, and national outreach, the organization have helped countless animals live healthier and happier lives. Their efforts would not be possible without people’s continued support. To learn more, visit: aspca.org.