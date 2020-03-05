Pharmacovigilance Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Pharmacovigilance Market (Product – Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV; Service Provider – In House, and Contract Outsourcing; Type – Type Dashboard, Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, and Other Types; End-Use – Hospitals, Research Organizations, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pharmacovigilance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The emergence of the new disease, drug resistance problem, and expire of the patented drugs and other problems are helping to grow the demand of the pharmacovigilance market around the world. The emergence of new diseases as AIDS, Ebola and other diseases is motivating the pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs. Further, the development of a new drug takes a long period to taste its adverse reactions, efficacy, medication errors. All these observations take a long time. All these observations’ detail repost is submitted to the FDA for the final approval to market new medicine.

The growing demand for the different type of modern medicine to treat the newly emerging health complications, epidemics are helping to grow the demand of the pharmacovigilance market around the world. Further, the increasing focus of the FDA to provide safe drugs to the patients for their better health is catalyzing the demand for the different type of the pharmacovigilance market around the world. However, the long term required to develop the new medicine and again meticulous and time-consuming pharmacovigilance procedure to bring new drugs in the market is hampering the growth of this market. Increasing governments’ attention to provide lifesaving drugs at a continuous interval is expected to boost the demand for pharmacovigilance in the near future.

North America is the Largest Player of the Pharmacovigilance Market

Geographically, the pharmacovigilance market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is the largest player in the pharmacovigilance market, owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in this region, who are intensively engaged in the development of the new drugs. Additionally, the availability of a conducive environment to conduct the research and testing for the long term is helping to grow this industry at a sustainable rate. The Asia-Pacific pharmacovigilance market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical companies and getting outsource service for pharmacovigilance from the other developed nation.

Segment Covered

The report on the global pharmacovigilance market covers segments such as product, service provider, type, and end-use. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include preclinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. On the basis of the service providers, the sub-markets include in house and contract outsourcing. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include type dashboard, spontaneous reporting, intensified ADR reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting, and other types. On the basis of end use, the sub-markets include hospitals, research organizations, and industries.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as TAKE Solutions Limited, Foresight Group International AG, ITClinical, iMEDGlobal Solutions India Private Limited (an FMD KL Company), Capgemini, ICON plc, ArisGlobal LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, LabCorp, and Cognizant.

