Middle East and Africa Angioplasty Balloons Market Outlook 2018-2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Analysis Report

Middle East and Africa Angioplasty balloons market is expected to growing at a healthy CAGR n the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of type, the Middle East and Africa angioplasty balloons market is segmented into Plain old balloon angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons and Stent graft balloon catheter.

The Middle East and Africa angioplasty balloons market on the basis of material is segmented into Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers and Other.

Based on balloon type, the market is segmented into Semi-Compliant and Non-Compliant.

The Middle East and Africa angioplasty balloons market on the basis of Disease Indication is segmented into Coronary angioplasty, Venous angioplasty, Carotid angioplasty, Renal artery angioplasty and Peripheral angioplasty.

The Middle East and Africa angioplasty balloons market on the basis of End User is segmented into Cath labs, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Diagnostic Centers. In 2018, Hospitals segment is growing with the highest market share of 37.3%.

Based on geography, the Middle East and Africa Angioplasty balloons market is segmented into 3 geographical regions –

Middle East and Africa angioplasty balloons market competition by top players include –

Medtronic dominated the angioplasty balloons market accounting largest market share followed by C. R. Bard, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation along with other players such as

• Abbott

• Angiodynamics, Inc

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Biomerics, Llc

• Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

• Cook Medical Incorporated

• Cordis Corporation

• Hexacath

• Jotec AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Microport Scientific

• Nipro Medical Corporation

• Palex Medical Sa

• Panmed US

• Stryker

• Teleflex Inororated

• Terumo Corporation

