Future of Global Strategic Metals Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Strategic Metals, the Drivers of Our Lives in the 21st Century

Strategic Metals, the drivers of our lives in the 21st century, be it in electronics, mobility or sustainable energy, everywhere it has critical importance. These metals are important for modern technologies and industries. Strategic Metals include rare earth elements and several special metals. These are used in LEDs, magnets, electric motors, sensors, and many other components. Additionally, it is used in smartphones, flat screens, cars, and homes. These are not easily available in every nation as compared to other mineral sources, hence its supply is a critical factor. Every core industry wants these metal in the proper amount to support their growth in the modern era.

Besides this, these metals also play an important in the defense system. These metals are mainly used in energy, aerospace, telecommunication, computer, mobile technology, and defense system. These metals are vital to modern technology and industry, but sources of these are susceptible to disruption. Additionally, the supply and demand for these metals are influenced by geopolitics. In other words, these are metals that every nation wants, but someone else has a monopoly over it. Some of the strategic metals are- Dysprosium Oxide, Europium Oxide, Gallium, Germanium, Hafnium (Zr<0.2%), Indium, Neodymium Oxide, Praseodymium Oxide, Rhenium, Terbium Oxide, and others.

Dysprosium is used in the permanent magnets in power generators and electric vehicles. Further, it is used in lasers and metal halide lamps. Europium Oxide is used in energy-saving light bulbs and LEDs. Additionally, it is used in the superconductor alloying material and radiation protection equipment. Germanium is used for internet cables and in several semiconductor components.

Additionally, it is used in optical lenses and solar cells. Further, these metals are critical for the defense of every nation. For instance, strategic metal in the US is Chromium (Cr). Cr is the key ingredient that makes stainless steel corrosion-resistant, and it is also a key ingredient in superalloys, which are essential for the manufacture of aircraft engines. There are no commercially viable sources of Chromium in the US, but it is the critical raw material, that is used in several across the U.S.

Strategic metals are distinct from “precious” metals, like silver and gold in terms of sourcing. Further, these precious metals are not used in several sectors as strategic metals are used. Likewise, they differ from “base” metals, such as copper, lead, iron, and zinc. These precious metals are relatively abundant in more locations around the world, while strategic metals are very rare to find. While some strategic metals like chromium, manganese or tungsten are produced on a relatively large scale, many others are produced in extraordinarily small quantities. For instance, an estimated 140 tonnes of germanium was produced in 2010, while approximately 10 tonnes of thallium, a highly toxic element, was produced.

North America Holds the Lion Share in the Strategic Metals Market

North America holds the lion share in the strategic metals market, due to the main hub of technological development and defense development in the globe. America imports several strategic metals for the modernization of its defense market. Several American companies related to communication, computers, and energy import these materials from other countries for their business purpose. The European region is the second-largest market for the strategic metals and the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Report on Global Strategic Metals Market Covers Segments such as Type and Application

On the basis of type, the global strategic metals market is categorized into europium, gallium, germanium, manganese, lithium, and others. On the basis of application, the global strategic metals market is categorized into defense, aerospace, energy, telecommunication, semiconductor, chemical, ceramics/glass, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global strategic metals market such as Lynas Corporation Ltd, Great Western Minerals Group Ltd, MP Materials, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Norilsk Nickel, Lonmin Plc, North American Palladium Ltd, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, Albemarle Corporation, Umicore NV, China Rare Earth Holdings, Avalon Rare Metals, Mongolia Baotou Steel Hitech Co, and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

