Woody Auction’s first American Brilliant Cut Glass Auction of 2020 will be held March 27-28 online and in Douglass, KS

Douglass, KS, USA, March 4, 2020 — Woody Auction will present its first live American Brilliant Cut Glass auction of the year with a public and unreserved two-day sale featuring several important collections. The event will be held Friday and Saturday, March 27th and 28th, online and in Woody Auction’s Auction Hall at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, starting at 5 pm Central on Friday, March 27th and 9 am on Saturday, March 28th (an earlier Saturday start time than usual start time).

Headlining the auction will be the collection of the late Steve Owlett of Pennsylvania, who gravitated to J. Hoare cut glass because his family tree actually included John Hoare; the collection of the late Dr. and Mrs. Elizabeth Dudgeon of Florida, featuring items that include a Dorflinger green to clear vase with gilded sterling top; and the collection of Roger, Lois, Randy and Deb Rasmussen of South Dakota.

The catalog is brimming with 14 punch bowls, 20 ice cream trays, 60 vases, 45 decanters and over 60 pieces of color. Rare patterns such as Pueblo, Wheat, Croesus, Richilieu, Coronet, Persian and Panel all grace this auction, along with a wide array of other notable patterns. “Never has the statement, ‘We hope to see you there’ been more appropriate,” remarked Jason Woody, the owner of Woody Auction.

Most of the auction’s expected top lots are in Day 2, but the Friday, March 27th session has some gems, too, like the American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) ice cream tray in the Wedgemere pattern by Libbey. The superior quality tray, with no chips, cracks or repairs, measures 17 ½ inches by 10 ¼ inches.

One of the Day 2 stars promises to be the ABCG round dresser box in a solid gold color with gilt metal fittings, attributed to Union Cut Glass and purchased from the Julian De Cordova Museum in Lincoln, Mass. The 3 ½ inch by 6 ¼ inch box boasts an incredible hobstar, vesica, strawberry diamond, cane, star and fan motif. Jason Woody called it “the strongest and richest gold color item we’ve ever sold.”

A pair of ABCG candlesticks, 11 inches tall, having a spiral and teardrop body with a large square base cut in a Russian pattern is the finest pair of candlesticks Woody Auction has sold in the past twenty years. Also offered will be a deep cranberry engraved to clear Brilliant Period Cut Glass (BPCG) wine stem, signed “W. Fritsche”, 5 ¾ inches in height, with a wonderful floral garland and feather design.

Steve Owlett collected some truly outstanding examples by J. Hoare. These include the following:

– A turquoise cut to clear lily vase in the Russian and Pillar pattern, 13 inches tall, with a large scalloped flashed hobstar foot, same as featured in teal in the J. Hoare reprint catalog, p. 97.

– A red cut to clear basket in the Persian pattern, 8 ¾ inches by 10 ¼ inches by 7 inches, fully cut, boasting a continuous pattern cut handle with a pattern cut base. It is truly a must-see basket.

– An exquisitely cut decanter with pedestal in the Newport pattern, featuring a double facet cut ring neck, triple notched handle and scalloped hobstar foot, an incredible 18 ¾ inches tall.

A rare BPCG handled punchbowl by W. C. Anderson in the Mojave pattern, one of only two known, was expertly executed in two parts, with two large, triple-notched applied handles. Also beautifully executed is a superior quality ABCG red cut to clear water pitcher attributed to O’Connor and made in a design of hobstar in a nailhead diamond and star motif, with a pattern cut handle and a hobstar base.

Other noteworthy lots will include a turquoise cut to clear ABCG vase by Hawkes in the Venetian pattern, 12 inches tall and showing superb color; and an ABCG round tray signed Hawkes in the Pueblo pattern (also known as Concentric Circles, one of the most desirable pattern and on an exquisite blank); and a BPCG rock crystal vase signed Webb and W. Fritsche, 8 ¼ inches tall, a fine example with a finely carved water, lily pad, bamboo and bamboo fruit décor, to go along with a superior quality blank.

A preview will be held on Friday, March 27th, from noon to 5 pm Central time in the Douglass Auction Hall.

People can register and bid online at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 20% buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 5% discount).

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon Thursday, March 26th. Absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. Absentee bidders will be charged a 15 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 5% discount).

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.

Good news for winning bidders: Woody Auction has reduced its shipping costs. The firm has secured better prices with UPS and, as it has always done, is passing those savings along to its customers. Also, it has sourced less expensive yet high quality packaging supplies, further reducing costs.

Woody Auction has three more live auctions lined up for spring. All will be held online and in the Douglass Auction Hall. They are as follows:

– April 11, 2020 – R.S. Prussia & Antique Auction (9:30 am Central time)

– April 25, 2020 – Antique Auction (9:30 am Central time)

– May 16, 2020 – Cut Glass Auction (9:30 am Central time)

There are also online-only auctions tentatively scheduled for May 30 and June 20. Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, please call (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the March 27th and 28th auction visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates posted often.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, Kansas – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, auctions will be held in the Douglass Auction Hall, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. A March 14th auction featuring Wave Crest, biscuit jars, Royal Flemish, Mt. Washington, art glass, art, furniture and more will precede the March 27th-28th event. That sale will also be held online and in the Douglass Auction Hall. To learn more, please visit www.woodyauction.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Woody

Woody Auction

130 East Third Street

Douglass, Kansas, USA 67039

316-747-2694

info@woodyauction.com

http://www.woodyauction.com