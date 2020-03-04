Waterproof Security Cameras Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

The Waterproof Security Cameras Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 950 Million by 2023, at 5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The study indicates city infrastructure to boost the market of waterproof security cameras. Infrastructure development, growing urbanization and expansion of business across globe are few of the significant factors driving the growth of the market.

The prominent players in the global waterproof security market are Amcrest Technologies (US), Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hong Kong), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Vimtag Technology Co. Ltd (China), Nest Cam (US), Pelco Corporate (US), FLIR Systems (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Go-Pro (US), Canon Inc (Japan), Eastman Kodak Company (US), Frontpoint Security Solutions (US), Fujifilm (Japan), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

Global Waterproof Security Camera Market – Overview

Globally, the waterproof security camera market is expected to have moderate growth during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increase in demand for high resolution cameras for capturing images . Also, rising demand for highly reliable camera that can be used at adverse weather conditions for security and surveillance purpose and rising demand from media & entertainment sector are also driving the growth of the waterproof security camera market. Waterproof camera is developed with sophisticated technology that withstand against challenging environments and capture excellent, high definition, and high-resolution images. Also, increased government compliances for securing critical buildings and border areas are some of the influencing factors for the growth of the waterproof camera market during the assessment period. On the flip side, the high initial cost is one of the challenging factors for the growth of waterproof security camera market.

Industry News

October 2018, FLIR systems launched first deep learning-enabled camera.

FLIR Systems Inc. launched FLIR Firefly camera, the industry first deep learning inference -enabled machine vision camera. The newly launched camera integrates with Intel Movidius Myriad 2 Vision Processing Unit (VPU) designed for image analysis professionals using deep learning for more accurate decisions, and faster, easier system development.

July 2018, Kodak commercializes the range of smart home security systems in the UK

The newly launched smart home security systems in the UK are acquainted with IP full HD outdoor and indoor motorized cameras and sensor systems. Through this launch, Kodak allows its customers to develop its own secure home network that can be controlled and identify through KODAK security mobile application

June 2017, Olympus launched Tough TG-5 Compact Digital Camera.

The newly launched camera is water proof, dustproof, and shockproof equipped with the field sensor system that provides reliable tough performance for capturing high-quality images under tough shooting conditions

Global Waterproof Security Camera Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Product: bullet, dome, high speed cameras, and others.

Segmentation by Range: 10-30 m, 31-60 m, 59 m-80m, and 80 m & above

Segmentation by End-user: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Global Waterproof Security Camera Market Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of global waterproof security camera market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

North America is leading the waterproof security camera market and is expected to remain dominating region during the forecast period. The US and Canada is the leading countries in the region across the North America region in terms of market share due to presence of major key players including Go-Pro, Amcrest Technologies, FLIR systems and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period with China, Japan and India as the major contributing countries in the region. Japan is expected to be the leading country across the Asia-Pacific region owing to presence of companies such as Panasonic Corporation, Nikon, and Canon Inc., Additionally, India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia-pacific region due to rising demand for high resolution images from security and public safety agencies.

