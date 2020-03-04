Transportation Management System Market Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Transportation management system software and solution is a tool by shipping professionals to detect the data points of the distribution, warehouse supply, route options, rates, transport network. Transport management system enables the shipping manager to understand the information and format, which further helps in effective decision for the company. Moreover, transportation management system involves low costs, management of high level customer services, improvement of productivity and efficiency of the logistic operation, and capability of target logistic initiatives that helps in business growth pose as drivers for growth of the market.

Transportation Management System Market Taxonomy

On the basis of mode of transportation, the global transportation management system market is segmented into:

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

• Seaways

Among mode of transportation, the roadways segment is projected to grow with the largest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of vehicles have resulted in congested roads, in turn causing financial losses to transportation companies. To overcome this issue, the companies are adopting transportation management solutions to find the best routes and reduce financial losses.

On the basis of deployment model, the global transportation management system market is segmented into:

• Cloud / Hosted

• On Premises

Among deployment model, the cloud/ hosted segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud technology by various industries has contributed to its rapid growth, in turn boosting the transportation management system solutions market.

On the basis of application, the global transportation management system market is segmented into:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Electronics & Electrical

• Food & Beverage

• Government

• Machinery Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Transportation & Logistics

• Wholesale & Distribution

• Others

On the basis of function, the global transportation management system market is segmented into:

• Planning & Execution

• Fleet Management

Key Players in the Global Transportation Management System Market

TMW Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Metro Infrasys Private Limited, Mercurygate International, Inc., Manhattan Associates, JDA Software, Inc., Inet-Logistics GmbH, Efkon AG, Descartes, CTSI-Global, and Blujay Solutions are some of the major players operating in the global transportation management system market.

