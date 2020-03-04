Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Thoracic Drainage Devices Market (Product Type – Pleural Damage Catheters, Secured Needles, Thoracic Drainage Kits, Thoracic Drainage Systems, Trocar Drains, and Unsecured Needles; Application – Cardiac Surgery, Infectious Diseases, Oncology & Pain Management, Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology, and Other Applications; End-user – Ambulance Services, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Military Surgeons, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global thoracic drainage devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14729

The major players operating in the global thoracic drainage devices market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches contributing to an increase in market share. Thoracic drainage devices are designed to remove air, liquids, and some solids from pleural space. Thoracic drainage devices are also called as a chest drain, chest tube, tube thoracostomy.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives the Growth of the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Thoracic drainage devices are utilized in the treatment of pneumothorax pleural effusions, and empyema disorders. The growing number of thoracic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and cardiothoracic surgeries stimulate the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries contributes to the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. The surge in the burden of spontaneous pneumothorax fuels the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. On the other side, factors such as scarcity of physicians and challenges in maintaining chest tube patency hinder the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Moreover, advancement in technology creates new opportunities for the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market

On the basis of geography, the global thoracic drainage devices market divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global thoracic drainage devices market. North America has a well-established healthcare industry contributing to the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Europe is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of patients suffering from pneumothorax, hemothorax, and pleural effusion drives the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Asia-Pacific region is showing growth in the global thoracic drainage devices market due to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Segment Covered

The report on global thoracic drainage devices market covers segments such as product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include pleural damage catheters, secured needles, thoracic drainage kits, thoracic drainage systems, trocar drains, and unsecured needles. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cardiac surgery, infectious diseases, oncology & pain management, thoracic surgery & pulmonology, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include ambulance services, hospitals & specialty clinics, military surgeons, and other end-users.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-thoracic-drainage-devices-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon S.A., Medtronic plc, Cook Medical Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Sinapi Biomedical, and Other Companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the thoracic drainage devices.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.