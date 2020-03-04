Global Military Radar Market 2019 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2025

The latest report on Military Radar Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the military radar market by type (ground-based radars, naval radars, space-based radars, and air-based radar), dimension (2D radars, 3D radars, and 4D radars), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of military radar such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Radar Market Support for Surveillance Across the Border Throughout the Day and Night and in Extreme Weather Conditions

military radar market is a device that is mainly used for early detection of missile and it detects an accurate target. Moreover, military radar market support for surveillance across the border throughout the day and night and in extreme weather conditions. There has been significant growth in radar systems, which are being widely used across different sections of the military forces such as army, navy, and air force. Different categories used in radar systems such as ground-based, airborne, naval, and space-based.

Persistent development in Radio Frequency technology and growing need for means of early identification is driving governments across the globe to adopt this system. military radar market in the battlefield provides high-resolution imaging, used for detecting fixed as well as moving targets in order to track their location and speed of movement. Moreover, the adoption of military radars for the monitoring and avoidance of aircraft collision contributes the market growth.

Demand for Hi-Tech Defense & Lightweight Radars are Boosting the Growth of the Military Radar Market System

In addition, the military radars can now be retrofitted with defense equipment such as aircraft, naval vessels, helicopters, armored vehicles, as well as UAVs for guidance. However, growing cyber-attacks and the high cost of space-based radars are the major factors hampering the growth of the military radar market over the forecast period. Moreover, constantly changing technology and the evolution of new designs and increasing demand for hi-tech defense & lightweight radars are boosting the growth of the military radar market system.

Among the geographies, North America held the leading market share in the global military radar market and boosting the overall demand in national defense forces. While the U.S is a key contributor to the revenue generation and has one of the most powerful military forces in the world. Countries including China, Russia, Europe, Asia-pacific Latin America, and India are among the largest driving countries over defense systems.

