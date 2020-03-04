Cellular Networks Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

The Cellular Networks Market is expected to grow at approximately at 40 % of CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The global cellular networks market is segmented on the basis of technology, frequency, and application and by connection type

Global Cellular Market by technology (2G and 3G, 4G, 5G), by frequency (Edge, UMTS, LTE), by application (mobile phones, USB/power dongles, modem/router), by type of connection (post-paid, pre-paid)

Market Insights:

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global cellular networks market is predicted to expand at an above average CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to the tremendous usage of smartphones in the recent years.

The usage of smartphones has increased tremendously in the recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Two mobile phones can connect with each other via a cellular network under a base station over a wide geographical area. Cellular operators offer two types of subscriptions namely post-paid and pre-paid. Currently, cellular networks are using the 4G technology through 3GPP family under LTE brand. The 5G technology is still under the research phase and has been tested successfully by some of the prominent players in the market and could provide room for expansion to the players in the coming years.

Industry News:

A giant cellular antenna has been recently placed in a U.S. highway near Norfork Lake. This belongs to the telecommunication company Mobilitie. The antenna has been designed to tackle some of the data traffic previously being handled by the existing cell towers. This giant antenna has been helping ease cellular networks.

Drivers and Constraints:

The growing use of smartphones coupled with the Internet of Things (IoT) has affected the cellular networks market positively. The cellular network technology has witnessed various changes according to the traffic usage. The technology initially started with EDGE technology that served GSM mobiles and later shifted to universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS), which is commonly known as 3G. To offer better services and to bear with heavy traffic from the subscribers, 4G was developed which is the next generation for wireless technology. 4G offers services at higher speeds and all IP based multimedia services. In the current market scenario, cellular markets provide 4G technology under 3GPP under Long Term Evolution (LTE) band. With further technological advancements, 5G technology is anticipated to penetrate the market in the future.

Growing use of smartphones has increased the reliability of the consumer. Further, the introduction of 4G is anticipated to spur the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, mobile data availability and its cost-effective prices are predicted to be the major drivers fuelling the growth of the market.

Cellular IoT has several advantages such as deep indoor penetration, broader coverage, and smaller module size which are preferred in high-density situations. Cellular networks are prompting the utilization of IoT and are anticipated to showcase tremendous growth in the global market during the assessment period.

However, the emergence of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) like SigFox and LoRA, along with other costs of cellular modules might hinder the growth of the cellular networks market in the coming years.

Global Cellular Networks Market Segmentation:

Cellular networks market has been segmented based on technology, frequency, application, type, and region.

The market has been segmented into 2G and 3G, 4G and 5G based on technology. Among these, 2G held the largest market share in 2016 in terms of revenue and catered to low-cost modem options and certifications along with the largest number of consumers globally. However, the 2G technology is anticipated to lose ground in the coming years since the technology for IoT, and machine-to-machine connections are evolving at a rapid pace and providing more efficient services. On the other hand, 5G is still under the research phase and is predicted to grow the fastest as it will cater to a variety of applications and provide comparatively high bandwidth for high-speed applications.

The market has been segmented into EDGE, UMTS, and LTE based on frequency. EDGE refers to enhanced data rates for GSM. UMTS was the first network that was fast to support mobile browsing. On the other hand, LTE or Long Term Evolution is advanced than 3G and draws less battery power and enables roaming and co-existence.

The market has been segmented into mobile devices, USB/power dongles, and modem or router based on application.

The market has also been segmented into pre-paid and post-paid based on connection type. Among these, pre-paid has been the widely used connection among the youth. Mobile users prefer pre-paid over post-paid as there is no monthly rental. Moreover, users can recharge their pre-paid connections anytime and anywhere via net banking or online portals. This gives them another reason to switch to pre-paid connections.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market has been spanned over regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Though North America and Europe are prominent players operating the market, they are anticipated to showcase a slow growth over the assessment period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the coming years owing to digitalization in countries like India and China and an increase in connectivity rates. The market has hit a plateau in regions such as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. But the rise in mobile subscribers in countries such as North Korea, Indonesia, and Bhutan may offer relief to the market.

Europe is expected to generate a considerable amount of revenue and witness a healthy growth over the assessment period. With increasing population and high demand for consumer goods, along with the proliferation of disruptive technology are the key factors driving the market growth in this region.

Competiton Analysis:

The prominent players operating the global market for are Bharti Airtel Ltd (India), Alcatel Lucent (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singapore), China Mobile Ltd (China), NTT Docomo (Japan), Verizon Communications (U.S), Reliance Communications Ltd (India), and others.

