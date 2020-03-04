Aviation Cyber Security Market Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast To 2025

The aviation industry plays a major role in the global economy GDP. In 2014, the aviation industry supports US $2.7 trillion i.e. 3.5% of the global total GDP. The increasing cyber-attack become one of the major issues which directly affect the business. For instance, According to Reuters, in June 2015 a polish aircraft was grounded due to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack according to airline official. Similarly, according to central of internet security report, in the U.S 75 airports were impacted by advanced persistent threat attack in 2013.

The cloud based deployment model holds the dominating position and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Due to cost effective as compare to on premise deployment raised the demand of cloud based cyber security solution. In addition, the increasing cyber-attacks and hacking have also fuels the demand of the cloud based deployment.

Aviation Cyber Security Market Taxonomy

On the basis of deployment type, the global aviation cyber security market is segmented into:

• Cloud Deployment

• On-Premise Deployment

On the basis of security type, the global aviation cyber security market is segmented into:

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Content Security

• Endpoint Security

• Network Security

• Wireless Security

On the basis of solution type, the global aviation cyber security market is segmented into:

• Antivirus and Anti-Malware

• Data Encryption

• Data Loss Prevention

• Disaster Recovery Management

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation

• Identity and Access Management

• Network Firewalls

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Unified Threat Management

• Vulnerability Management

• Web Filtering

On the basis of service type, the global aviation cyber security market is segmented into:

• Managed Security

• Training

• Consulting

On the basis of application, the global aviation cyber security market is segmented into:

• Air Cargo Management

• Air Traffic Management

• Airline Management

• Airport Management

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global aviation cyber security market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Raytheon Company, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Harris Corporation, General Electric Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation, BluVector Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., and Airbus Defence, and Space SA.

