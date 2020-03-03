Smart Water Management Market Reports & Industry Needs In 2025

Smart Water Management is the new system of management of water, revolutionizing the conventional distribution of water with new technologies. Modern utility distribution networks can exchange a large amount of data, which is helpful in efficiency in operation and optimization in the water management. In current water network systems based on large and centralized systems, the management options are limited, some of the major limitation in this management include, less operating efficiency because of the imbalance between supply of and demand for fresh water, high energy requirement for distribution and supply of fresh water, high treatment cost of waste water and low treatment efficiency.

Market Dynamics

North America and Europe are the major regions in the advancement of smart water management technologies, owing to the high adoption of the new technologies such as advance meter infrastructure technology and SCADA software system technologies by many industries in the region. North America led the smart water management technology in 2016, with the market in the region valued at US$ 2.90 billion and projected to witness a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Major drivers propelling the growth of smart water management market include the advancement in the technology such as advanced metering technology and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) in water and waste water management. Also, with the development of the smart irrigation practices, there is a rise in demand for smart water management market.

Among the advanced water meters, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) dominating due to operational benefits such as energy theft detection, meter reading accuracy and response to power outages, along with financial and security benefits.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Smart Water Management Market, By Advanced Water Meters:

◦ By Water Read Technology

▪ Cellular Network

▪ Fixed Network

◦ By Meter Type

▪ AMI Meters

▪ AMR Meters

• Global Smart Water Management Market, By Service:

◦ Managed Services

◦ Professional Services

▪ Consulting services

▪ Maintenance and Support

▪ Deployment and Integration

• Global Smart Water Management Market, By Solution:

◦ Advanced Analytics

◦ Advanced Pressure Management

◦ Network Monitoring

◦ Residential Water Efficiency

◦ Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities

◦ SCADA Systems for Water and Wastewater Utilities

◦ Smart Irrigation Management System

◦ Meter Data Management (MDM) of Water

Major Players in the Smart Water Management Market:

Some of the major players in the Smart Water Management Market are General Electric, ABB Group, Itron, Schneider Electric, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Sensus, Elster Group Se, and Siemens Ag.

