PLAY ENTERPRISES IS TAKING OVER DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS WITH THEIR URBAN THEATRE 2ND ANNUAL 2020 PLAY AWARDS TWO-DAY WEEKEND LINE UP

THE PLAY AWARDS HAS A WEEKEND FULL OF DAY AND NIGHT FESTIVITIES TO RECOGNIZE AND HONOR THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST IN URBAN THEATRE THROUGHOUT THE U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (March 2nd, 2020) – The Play Awards will officially kick-off the week of March 23rd with many events planned, including the highly anticipated Play Awards Ceremony. The Play Awards is a two-day weekend line up which showcases short films, director and actor workshops, industry networking mixers, awards ceremony, and after parties. The festivities begin Saturday, March 28th through Sunday, March 29th.

Play Enterprises is committed to creating a platform in their hosting city Las Vegas to give recognition to the best of the best including; playwrights, directors, and actors to set designers, and innovators; aiming to bring out the top leading industry influencers within the Urban Theatre Community to celebrate along side each other’s new beginnings and milestone achievements. The weekend line up plans includes heavy attendance from the who’s who of the industry, new events and new celebrity hosts. Looking to create an experience for locals and travelers alike. Celebrity hosted workshops, intimate networking mixers and, the red carpet affair, The Play Awards. Industry professionals invited to attend and will be honored include; Melody Holt of Love & Marriage, OWN Network, James Wright (Pattie Pie’s), Yolanda T. Ross (Black Lightning), ChoirBoi (Stellar Awards Winner), Kelley Kali (Student Oscar Winner), Columbus Short (Stomp the Yard, Scandal, etc.), Doris Garrett (Widow of Shelly Garrett “The Godfather of Urban Theater”), Christian Keyes (In Contempt, Diary of a Mad Black Woman), and more.

Q. Allen King, Founder/Chairman of Play Magazine has created the only Black Awards platform premiering the first ever AA playwright with residency on the Las Vegas Strip. He has completed over 30 shows nationwide.

2020 Play Awards weekend line-up: Saturday, March 28th: Actor’s & Director Workshops; Short Film Showcase

Location: L.A. Comedy Club Time: 11am-4pm; Industry Mixer Location: Stratosphere Tower Time: 8pm

Sunday, March 29th: 2nd Annual Play Awards Ceremony Location: Plaza Hotel & Casino Time: 5pm; Red Carpet

Time: 6pm; Play Awards Ceremony; Official Awards After Party Location: Blue Martini Town Square Time: 9pm-3am

Tickets are $25 to $150, vendor space $100, and are available for purchase at www.playmagazine.media.

About Play Enterprises:

is the parenting company for PLAY Magazine; has created a national platform for Urban Theater. In which hosts an annual ceremony that honors some of the most unique and powerful art forms in America.

