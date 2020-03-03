Mark Spain Real Estate Quadruples Raleigh Office Size with Opening of New Location

Mark Spain Real Estate—one of the fastest-growing private firms in America according to Inc. 5000—is drastically increasing the size of its Raleigh office space. The larger real estate office is over 3,500 square feet and is located at 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, in Raleigh. It will host its official grand opening, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The new location is just north of North Hills and a two-minute drive off the Raleigh Beltline/Interstate 440.

“This new office space is a great addition to Mark Spain Real Estate and will allow our agents to better serve our clients,” explains Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. “We are primed for the extra space as we plan to double the size of our Raleigh real estate team in the second quarter of this year.”

Licensed real estate professionals are invited to attend. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring a light brunch and refreshments, and executive leadership, including Chairman and CEO Mark Spain and President John Makarewicz, will be on hand for the celebration.

An independent real estate brokerage that surpassed $1 billion in annual gross sales in 2019, Mark Spain Real Estate serves communities in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee and plans to expand in 2020. In Raleigh, Mark Spain Real Estate sold 150 percent more homes in 2019, compared to 2018. Additionally, the company experienced a 146 percent revenue growth, and the Mark Spain Raleigh team grew by 110 percent in 2019. The Mark Spain Real Estate Raleigh team is led by Director of Sales Katelyn Fletcher and currently has 25 agents and counting.

“As we grow, we look forward to helping even more Raleigh families buy or sell a home,” said Mark Spain Real Estate President John Makarewicz. “Our Guaranteed Offer program, for example, is a hassle-free way to sell a home without showings or open houses and we experienced a nearly 300 percent increase in homes sold through our Guaranteed Offer program in Raleigh throughout 2019.”

Mark Spain Real Estate’s growth in the greater Raleigh region—North Carolina’s capital city and its second largest city—is in keeping with the vast increase to the area in job, population and new construction growth in the Research Triangle Region. Raleigh is currently one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. The firm also tripled the size of its Charlotte branch, when it hosted a new office opening there last month.

To learn more about Mark Spain Real Estate or the Raleigh residential real estate market, visit markspain.com/raleigh or call toll free at 1-855-299-SOLD.

About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other real estate company in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in America honor for sales volume the last two consecutive years. MSRE’s mobile site design took top honors in 2019, being named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends. MarkSpain.com also earned the No. 8 spot in the Top 10 Overall Websites.

As the leader of such a productive team with cutting edge ideas like its innovative website, Guaranteed Offer program and extensive marketing, Mark Spain was named to the inaugural list of 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers. This list of 50 people who have the potential to change the game of real estate in the coming year, included such honorees as: Gary Keller, co-founder and CEO of Keller Williams International, as well as the CEOs of RE/MAX International, Zillow, Coldwell Banker and HomeServices of America.