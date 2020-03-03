Content Analytics Market Expecting An Outstanding Growth Till 2025

The content analytics software is a tool, which provides insights on market trends, patterns, and product details to an organization with the integration of structured and un-structured data. Increasing demand for unstructured data insights, rising trend of real-time data analytics, and increasing usage of advanced analytics are some of the key drivers for the growth of the global content analytics market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing requirement for real-time data analytics has become one of the major factors driving the content analytics market. Stiff competition in the market has made it necessary for organizations to understand the current market scenario, which, in turn, has driven the demand for real-time data insights. This increase in demand for real-time data insights fuels the requirement for real-time content analytic tools. In addition, growth of unstructured data and high traffic on social networking sites are some of the major driving factors for the growth of global content analytics market.

Growth of unstructured data plays a major role in the growth of content analytics market

Increasing demand for market insights from unstructured data such as documents, call center transcripts, email messages, social media content, and social networking sites has become one of the major factors driving the growth of content analytics market. Content analytics software extract insights from unstructured data with the help of language processing technology combined with a variety of analytical tools. This insights helps company managers, executives, and supervisors to understand the market trend, customer demand, and product description, among others.

Increasing demand for real-time data analytics opens up growth opportunities for the content analytics market

Increasing demand for real-time data analytics from various organizations has become one of the major opportunities for the content analytics market. Owing to advantages such as fast and accurate results and cost-effectiveness, the real-time content analytic solutions witness a high demand in the market. Moreover, stiff competition among the market players has also accelerated the demand for content analytics. Understanding the market trends and customer demand through real-time content analytics helps companies offer their products to customers before the competitor’s launch.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Content Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

◦ Cloud

◦ On-Premises

• Global Content Analytics Market, By Application:

◦ Text Analytics

◦ Web Analytics

◦ Speech Analytics

◦ Social Media Analytics

◦ Others

• Global Content Analytics Market, By Verticals:

◦ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

◦ Healthcare

◦ Retail & Consumer Goods

◦ IT and Telecom

◦ Media & Entertainment

◦ Travel & Hospitality

◦ Government

◦ Others

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Adobe Systems, Inc., Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, and Verint Systems.

