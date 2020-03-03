Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Analysis By Size, Top Major Companies, Market Share

Automotive Sheet Metal Components are made from steel or aluminum. These are mainly made by the processes such as cutting, bending, and drawing. Various type of dies and press are used for manufacturing of automotive sheet metal components.

Rise in demand of the passenger vehicles, increase in manufacture of light weight automobiles, and rise in demand of hybrid and electric vehicle are some of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive sheet metal components market. However, intermittent price of metals is one of the major factor restraining the growth of the automotive sheet metal components market. According to World Steel Association, which is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, approximately 30% of the total steel produced in the world is used in automotive sector and mechanical equipment manufacturing.

Automotive sheet metal component market outlook:

Asia Pacific is the largest region for the automotive metal sheet components market. China is a leading market for aluminum and steel sheet components followed by Japan and India. According to World Steel Association, China is accounted as a number one in steel production.

According to World Steel Association, in 2015, European Union was estimated as the second largest region for steel production, with a projected 166 million metric tons of global steel production.

Automotive sheet metal component market taxonomy:

On the basis of material, the global automotive sheet metal components market is classified as

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Others

On the basis of application, the global automotive sheet metal components market is classified as

• Interior

• Drivetrain

• Engine

• Exterior

• Chassis

Key players in the Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market

Some of the key players operating in automotive sheet metal component market include Larsen Manufacturing, General Stamping & Metalworking Inc., Aleris Corporation, Mayville Engineering Company Inc., The Cramer Group, O’Neal Manufacturing Services, Omax Auto Limited, Novelis, Inc., Frank Dudley Ltd., Jobro Sheet Metal Technology AB, Amada Co. Ltd. And Paul Craemer GmbH.

