Novihum Technologies selected to join 15leading edge companies focused on solving the world´s greatest challenges at the Unreasonable Impact programme

February 28, 2020 – LONDON – Novihum Technologies has been selected to join 15 other ground breaking growth stage ventures at the 2020 Unreasonable Impact UK & Europe programme.

A unique multi-year partnership between Barclays and Unreasonable Group, Unreasonable Impact is supporting and scaling up high-growth ventures within the green economy ensuring that their impactful solutions reach new markets, transform even more lives and create thousands more jobs in the process.

After a rigorous selection process involving hundreds of world-class companies, Andre Moreira has been invited to join 15 other leading entrepreneurs from across the UK & Europe at the 12-day Unreasonable Impact programme to accelerate the growth of their companies.

Impacting the future of food, energy, sustainable living and supply chains, each entrepreneur is selected to participate based on their potential to address key social and environmental issues and to create at least 500 jobs within the next five years.

The 12-day immersive programme connects the entrepreneurs to a global community of power-house mentors and industry specialists, including experts from across Barclays.

Andre Moreira, CEO of Novihum Technologies, said, “We are excited that Barclays and Unreasonable Group recognize our transformative potential and invited us to join the programme. I am looking forward to meeting a group of like-minded people focusing on high-impact businesses.”

According to the UN, a third of the world”s arable land is already degraded. Climate change accelerates this trend. Novihum Technologies combines lignite – essentially fossilized wood – and high-tech chemistry to produce environmentally friendly products that transform degraded, or simply “tired” soils into successful, fertile land.

Alisadair Gayne, Head of UK Investment Banking at Barclays, said, “We are excited to welcome the latest cohort of ventures on to the Unreasonable Impact program and to get to know more about their inspirational businesses as we partner with Unreasonable Group to support them on their journey to scale.”

Daniel Epstein, Founder and CEO of Unreasonable Group, added, “We are committed to the idea that doing well and doing good are not mutually exclusive and Unreasonable Impact”s success to date demonstrates the growing appetite for purpose and profit driven businesses. Our highly curated experiential programmes provide a space to share wisdom, build a lasting community of support and deep dive into critical conversations, empowering our entrepreneurs towards transformative impact and growth. We are so excited to welcome Novihum Technologies into our global community and look forward to supporting Andre along with our partners Barclays, to scale and in the process accelerate the creation of thousands of new jobs.”

Cumulatively, the sixteen ventures have generated more than USD $70 million in revenue and raised USD $390 million in funding.

To date, the ventures that comprise the Unreasonable Impact community have positively impacted more than 187 million people, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 28.8 million tons, and generated more than 20,000 net new jobs. The companies have also raised more than USD $2 billion in funding. Novihum Technologies joins this notable global network in its shared effort to create thousands of jobs on the frontier of the green economy.

The participating companies include:

All Plants: Creating and delivering delicious 100% hand-prepared, vegan and sustainable meals to doorsteps across the UK, so people and the planet thrive together.

Biohm: mimics biological processes to synthesize man-made products, combining ideologies of the circular economy and human-centered design with future-tech to revolutionize building technologies, materials and manufacturing methods.

Connected Energy: technology company aiming to improve the lives of the under-electrified poor by enabling local businesses to provide their customers with access to affordable clean energy.

Deep Branch Biotechnology: transforms carbon dioxide directly from industrial emission into a nutritious and sustainable single cell protein thereby reducing the carbon footprint of emitters and and providing sustainable alternatives to soy and fishmeal for the feed industry.

Eco Wave Power: onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity.

ECOncrete: offers a suite of high performance environmentally sensitive concrete solutions to reduce the ecological footprint of ports, marinas, and working waterfronts enhancing biodiversity, productivity and structural performance.

Ecoppia: pioneering automation and robotics for large-scale solar panel cleaning, Ecoppia offers a cloud-based, connected platform and a suite of robotic solutions for smart management of solar plants.

EnergyNest: thermal battery company improving energy efficiency by unlocking potentials of unused high-value heat for industrial energy producers.

Inspira Farms: provide small and growing agribusiness in the developing world with the tools, technology and expertise to significantly reduce food losses and energy costs, and access higher-value markets.

Kitro: helping restaurants reduce their food costs and wastage by using hardware devices and deep learning software to better understand where operational inefficiencies lie.

Novihum Technologies: offers natural soil-improving products that help farmers and gardeners worldwide to improve quality, yield, or to recultivate their land.

Silicon Microgravity: Technology-based company focused on developing and applying innovative technology where gravity can be applied to create value.

SunFire: develops and manufactures systems for renewable industrial gas and fuel production, replacing fossil fuels in existing infrastructure.

Tipa: create viable, fully compostable flexible packaging solutions to help nurture the soil for a plastic-free world.

Urban Volt: Facilitating the process for the world”s largest energy users to reduce their carbon footprint by removing the need for capital investment.

Worn Again Technologies: Circular recycling technology for textiles replacing virgin resources with recaptured raw materials.

