Global Surgical Mesh Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2025

The latest report on “Surgical Mesh Market (Type – Non-absorbable, Absorbable, and Other Types; Application – Hernia Repair, Traumatic Wounds, and Other Facial Surgery; End User – Hospitals, Clinics, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global surgical mesh market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Surgical mesh is used during the surgery for the temporary or permanent support of weakened or damaged tissue. It is made of the synthetic material that is in the form of a knitted mesh or non-knitted sheet. There are two types of meshes one is temporary meshes which dissolve over time another is the permanent mesh that remains in the body of the patient. In women, it is used in the for pelvic or vaginal wall reconstructions as well as it is commonly used in the hernia surgery. On the other hand, around 3 million herniae are performed globally while in the U.S about 1.2 million hernia repair procedures are performed every year alone to support the damaged tissue.

The changing lifestyle, poor nutrition as well as smoking are the factors responsible for the increasing incidence of the hernia are the factors boosting the growth of the surgical mesh market. For instance, according to the health grove mortality rate of the hernia per 100,000 people is 0.5, as well as the annual rate of the healthy life lost, is 14.2. On the other hand, increasing government initiative and funding in the research activities, propel the growth of the market. Manufacturers are also involved in the technological advancement of the surgical mesh which in turn enhances the growth of this market.

Besides, the rise in the number of FDA approval of the surgical mesh in the last decades drives the growth of the market. However, an increasing number of complications associated with the surgical mesh yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. In addition, adverse effects are pain, infection, hernia recurrence, and bowel obstruction while other potential adverse events that can occur with mesh are mesh migration as well as mesh shrinkage (contraction). On the other hand, the high cost associated with surgical mesh is another factor hindering the growth of the surgical mesh market.

Based on the region, the global surgical mesh market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market in this market and is followed by Europe. In addition, the large population of people of this region is suffering from a disease such as a hernia as well as increasing adoption of surgical meshes as a treatment option which in turn boosts the growth of the surgical mesh market in this region.

On the other hand, improved healthcare facilities, as well as sedentary lifestyle practices, is another factor propelling the growth of the surgical mesh market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool as well as the dramatic increase in the quality of healthcare. In addition, an increase in awareness about target disorder management also enhance the growth of this market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global surgical mesh market covers segments such as type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include non-absorbable, absorbable, and other types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include hernia repair, traumatic wounds, and other facial surgery. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as W.L. Gore & Associates, Boston Scientific Corporation Company, Molnlycke Healthcare, Ethicon Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc, Tepha Company, LifeCell Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

