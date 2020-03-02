Global Biometric Sensors Market Trends, Demand,Supply & Forecast 2020-2025

Biometric sensor is a transducer that transforms a biometric treat for instance voice, fingerprint, face, iris among others of an individual into an electrical signal. The sensors primarily measures as well as delivers pressure, temperature, light, electrical capacity, and speed or other categories of energies..

Market Dynamics

The mounting usage of wearable and portable biometric devices is expected to thrust the growth of biometric sensors market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer inclination towards smart phones is also one of the major reasons behind the growth of biometric sensors market globally. Increasing application for in-car-biometric sensors in luxury cars for better driving experiences is boosting growth the growth of biometric sensor market globally. On the security side, biometric identity features in luxury cars comprises fingerprint, voice, gesture, and iris recognition, which is contributing in the positive development of the market

The global biometric sensors market was valued at US$ 969.4 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Biometric Sensors Market, By Product Type:

◦ Capacitive Sensors

◦ Optical Sensors

◦ Thermal Sensors

◦ Ultrasound Sensors

◦ Electric Field Sensors

• Global Biometric Sensors Market, By Application:

◦ Voice Scan

◦ Finger Scan

◦ Hand Scan

◦ Facial Scan

◦ Iris Scan

◦ Middleware

◦ Vein Scan

◦ Others

• Global Biometric Sensors Market, By End Use Industry:

◦ Consumer electronics

▪ Smart Phones

▪ Smart Watches

▪ Other Smart Gadgets

◦ Automotive

◦ Hospital

◦ Commercial Center

Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Idex Asa, Infineon Technologies Ag, Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab, NEC Corporation, Zkteco Inc., and Suprema Inc.

