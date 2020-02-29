Research Report on Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market in Global-2025

The latest report on “Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market (Component – Software, and Service; End-user – Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations; Delivery Mode – On-premise, and Cloud-based): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global electronic trial master file systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The electronic trial master file system is a content management system for the pharmaceutical industry. The electronic trial master file system offers quick and reliable access to documentation throughout the project lifecycle. Companies are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize the market share in the electronic trial master file systems market.

The increasing efficiency of work and demand for safe document sharing drive the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. The electronic trial master file system saves money, time, and improves the quality of data by repairing incorrect documents stimulating to the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. The growing number of clinical trials by life sciences organizations needs proper documentation of crucial trials.

The need for effective documentation is satisfied by the electronic trial master file systems that contribute to the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. The growing pharmaceutical industry stimulates the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. On the other side, the lack of skilled professionals and data privacy-related problems hinder the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. Moreover, technological advancements encourage innovations that create numerous opportunities for the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market.

Based on geography, the global electronic trial master file systems market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global electronic trial master file systems market. The increasing applications of cloud technology in healthcare and various other sectors in North America drive the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market in North America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow in the global electronic trial master file systems market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The rising pharmaceutical industry in countries like India and China contributes to the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is showing growth in the global electronic trial master file systems market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global electronic trial master file systems market covers segments such as component, end-user, and delivery mode. On the basis of components, the sub-markets include software and service. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. On the basis of delivery mode, the sub-markets include on-premise and cloud-based.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, Inc., Aurea Software, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holding (LabCorp), MasterControl, Inc., SureClinical, Inc., Paragon Solutions, Inc., Mayo Clinic, BIOVIA Corp., Transperfect Global Inc., and VertMarkets, Inc.

