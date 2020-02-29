Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on “Computer Vision in Healthcare Market (Product & Service – Hardware, Software, and Services; Application – Surgeries, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, and Other Applications; End-user – Healthcare Providers, Diagnostic Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global computer vision in the healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Recently, Google has taken over the health division of its UK AI acquisition, DeepMind. DeepMind is offering mobile medical assistance for clinicians. This will tackle the challenging and complex issues in the healthcare sector. Companies operating in computer vision in the healthcare market are investing in research and development to innovate new solutions and products for the healthcare sector. The key players in computer vision in the healthcare market are expanding their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches.

The surge in demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry drives the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market. The rising adoption of AI-based technologies contributes to the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market. The growing healthcare big data promotes the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market. The computer vision technology has different applications in surgery and therapy of certain diseases. Computer vision technology is used by doctors to better diagnose patients and offer the right treatment.

In addition, the application of computer vision technologies such as tumor classification, predictive analytics, CAD systems for surgery and therapy contribute to the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market. On the other side, lack of expert professionals restraints the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market. Moreover, technological advancement and its adoption in the healthcare industry create novel opportunities for the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market.

On the basis of geography, the global computer vision in the healthcare market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global computer vision in the healthcare market. The rising number of imaging procedures for disease diagnosis and the growing adoption of personalized medicine in North America stimulate the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market in North America. Europe is expected to grow in the global computer vision in the healthcare market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The rising healthcare expenditure and rising use of AI-based tools for clinical trials in Europe contribute to the growth of computer vision in the healthcare market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is showing growth in the global computer vision in the healthcare market.

Segment Covered

The report on global computer vision in the healthcare market covers segments such as product & service, application, and end-user. On the basis of product & service, the sub-markets include hardware, software, and services. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include surgeries, medical imaging and diagnostics, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include healthcare providers, diagnostic centers, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Basler AG, Arterys Inc., AiCure LLC, iCAD Inc., Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., and other companies.

