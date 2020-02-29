Future of Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Our latest research report entitled Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market (by type (rutile, and anatase), application (paints & coatings, cosmetics, plastics, pulp & paper, and other applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide growth factors.

Growing Application of Titanium Dioxide in Plastics, Paints, and Cosmetics is Majorly Driving the Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market

The evolution of nanotechnology has brought a change in various industries. Nanoparticles are having enhanced physical and chemical properties than their bulk materials counterparts. The titanium dioxide nanoparticles have found their application in various end-use industries including paints, coatings, cosmetics, plastics, paper, and others. The nanoparticle titanium dioxide market is relatively new and highly fragmented in nature, where local as well as international companies compete with each other to maintain their position. The key players in the market including Chemours Company, Cristal Global, Tronox Limited, Huntsman Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE and others implement strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovation to expand their business.

The growing application of titanium dioxide in plastics, paints, and cosmetics is majorly driving the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market. The pigmentation and fixating property of the titanium dioxide nanoparticles have increased the demand for plastics, paints, and cosmetics applications. Moreover, the increasing demand for polycarbonate in the automobile industry is supporting the growth of the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market. The titanium dioxide nanoparticles are majorly used for the coating of polycarbonate in the cars, which increases its demand.

Furthermore, the rapidly expanding construction industry is expanding the demand for titanium dioxide nanoparticles. The paints and the coating used in the construction industry consisting of titanium dioxide nanoparticles. However, the toxicity of titanium dioxide nanoparticles at higher concentrations is the major restraining factor for the growth of the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market. Nevertheless, the rising investments in research & development are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market.

North America Generated the Highest Revenue for Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide

In terms of region, North America generated the highest revenue for nanoparticle titanium dioxide, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the North America region attributed to the growing applications in wastewater treatment for removing arsenic in the drinking water, and the increasing application in cosmetics. Moreover, the increasing paint and coating application for the construction industry in the region is expected to boost the growth of the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market in North America.

Report on Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Covers Segments such as Type, and Application

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include rutile and anatase. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include paints & coatings, cosmetics, plastics, pulp & paper, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Chemours Company, Cristal Global, Tronox Limited, Huntsman Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Reinste Nano Ventures, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., and other companies.

