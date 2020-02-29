Future of Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Our latest research report entitled Nanoclay Reinforcement Market (by application (packaging, coating, and other applications), end-user (automotive, construction, electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Nanoclay Reinforcement. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Nanoclay Reinforcement cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Nanoclay Reinforcement growth factors.

The reinforced materials have found application in several end-use industries owing to their excellent mechanical properties. Nanoclay or montmorillonite is reinforced with polymers to produce a new material, which has better qualities than the pristine polymer materials. Nanoclay reinforcement market is comparatively new and it is highly fragmented in nature. The key players in the market including BYK Chemie GmbH, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Minerals Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Ultramet, Inc., and others are focusing on vertical integration of the companies to assure the proper supply of the raw materials. In 2013, BYK Chemie GmbH acquired Southern Clay Products, Inc. to expand its business activities in the nanoclay reinforcement market.

The ease of availability and low manufacturing cost of the reinforced materials are majorly driving the nanoclay reinforcement market. The nanoclay is made up of silicate which is available in abundance, makes it cost-effective to produce nanoclay. Moreover, the superior mechanical properties of nanoclay including toughness, dimensional stability, thermal resistance, chemical resistance, and flexibility are expanding the growth of the nanoclay reinforcement market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for reinforced plastics from various end-users including automobiles, aerospace, electronics, and construction is supporting the demand for nanoclay reinforced plastics. However, the high concentration of suppliers is the major restraining factor for the growth of the nanoclay reinforcement market. Nevertheless, the growing R&D activities in the field of nanotechnology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the nanoclay reinforcement market.

North America Generated the Highest Revenue for Nanoclay Reinforcement

In terms of region, North America generated the highest revenue for nanoclay reinforcement, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the North American market attributed to the high demand for nanotechnology and increasing funding from the government for research and development of nanotechnology. While the Asia Pacific region registered the highest growth rate for nanoclay reinforcement market owing to increasing demand for nanocomposites in several end-use industries.

Report on Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Covers Segments such as Application, and End User

On the basis of application, the sub-markets include packaging, coating, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include automotive, construction, electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BYK Chemie GmbH, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Minerals Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Ultramet, Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Elementis Inc, Sika AG, Laviosa Chimica Mineraria Spa, Evonik Industries AG, and other companies.

